Chinese Exports Beat Expectations, Rise 5.6%

China just released trade data for October.

Exports climbed 5.6% year-over-year. This beat expectations for a modest 1.7% rise and compares with a 0.3% fall in September.

Meanwhile, imports climbed 7.6% on the year, slightly above expectations for a 7.4% rise.

This compares with a 7.4% rise in September.

Meanwhile, the trade surplus surged to $US31.1 billion, beating expectations for $US24.1 billion. This is up from $US15.21 billion in September.

The better-than-expected trade data adds to signs that the economy is stabilizing.

All eyes are now on the upcoming 3rd Plenum set to begin on Nov. 9, and the economic data out this weekend.

