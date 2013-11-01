CHICAGO PMI SURGES AT THE FASTEST PACE IN OVER 30 YEARS

Chicago PMI, a gauge of manufacturing in the Midwest, surged to 65.9 in October, from 55.7.

This is the highest level since March 2011, and the biggest monthly increase in over 30 years.

This crushed expectations for 55.

The report pointed out that the government shutdown didn’t really impact businesses.

“The government might have shut down but Chicago area companies powered ahead in October as orders and production surged,” said Philip Uglow, Chief Economist at MNI Indicators.

This along with the Fed’s failure to ackowledge the troubles in Washington suggests the Fed could be closer to tapering its $US85 billion monthly asset purchase program.

A reading below 50 indicates contraction.

Here’s the entire release:

