OCTOBER HOME PRICES RISE MORE THAN EXPECTED

Photo: Robert Johnson — Business Insider

At 9:00 AM ET today, we’ll get the The October reading of the Case-Shiller home price index is out and it’s a beat.Click Here For Updates >



The seasonally adjusted 20-city index climbed 0.66 per cent from September. Economists were looking for an increase of 0.48 per cent.

On a year-over-year basis, prices jumped 4.31 per cent, which was ahead of the 4.00 per cent expected.

“As we enter the seasonally slow months, volatility in prices is somewhat unavoidable, as sales retreat and foreclosures make up a larger portion of total sales,” said Wells Fargo economist John Silvia.

Here’s a city-by-city breakdown:

Photo: S&P

Here’s a look at the 20-city index:

Photo: S&P

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.