The story of the day is not stocks or bonds or even the jobs report.



It’s the massive explosion in ag futures. It’s really astounding, and it screams INFLATION.

Here’s soy:

And here’s wheat:

And here’s oats:

We could go on and on.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.