October 24, 2011: Some News That Matters

Cristina Fernández, Argentina’s populist president, cruised as expected to a landslide re-election victory on the back of a booming economy and secured a new four-year term which she sees as a sweeping endorsement of her heterodox economic policies, http://ftalphaville.ft.com/thecut/2011/10/24/709421/fernandez-wins-re-election-in-argentina/Volkswagen will become the world’s biggest carmaker this year – a full seven years earlier than its management’s aim to replace Toyota in the industry’s top spot, according to three leading consultancies. http://ftalphaville.ft.com/thecut/2011/10/24/709406/vw-heading-for-car-industry-crown/

More than 200 people were confirmed killed and hundreds more feared dead after an earthquake hit parts of southeast Turkey Sunday with rescue teams working through the night to free trapped survivors, Reuters reports. Early Monday, http://ftalphaville.ft.com/thecut/2011/10/24/709366/turkey-quake-death-toll-reaches-over-200/

The preliminary HSBC/Markit Economics China manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index rebounded strongly in October, rising to 51.1 from final reading of 49.9 in September, the WSJ reports. The preliminary China PMI figure, http://ftalphaville.ft.com/thecut/2011/10/24/709231/china-pmis-bounce-back/

Ben Broadbent, a member of the Bank of England’s interest rate-setting committee, told the FT that policymakers would not be able to insulate Britain from a deepening crisis in the eurozone, even if it significantly increased its money-printing operations. In his first newspaper interview since joining the monetary policy committee, http://ftalphaville.ft.com/thecut/2011/10/24/709226/mpc-member-warns-of-euro-fallout-risks/

David Cameron became embroiled in a furious row at the weekend with Nicolas Sarkozy over Britain’s role in talks to solve the crisis enveloping the euro, the Guardian reports. Citing unnamed officials who witnessed the angry exchanges between the two leaders, http://ftalphaville.ft.com/thecut/2011/10/24/709281/cameron-and-sarkozy-row-over-eurozone-plans/

On Sunday night, the 17 eurozone leaders debated without reaching a conclusion two potential models to expand the financial firepower of their €440bn European financial stability facility, using financial engineering to leverage the core capital by up to five times. http://ftalphaville.ft.com/thecut/2011/10/24/709246/eurozone-summit-sees-focus-turn-to-italy/

The US Treasury and Wall Street dealers are set to discuss whether to introduce a new debt security, the FT reports. Topping the agenda of a meeting on Friday between Treasury officials and dealers, who underwrite US government debt sales, http://ftalphaville.ft.com/thecut/2011/10/24/709221/treasury-considers-new-debt-security/

Europe’s big banks will be forced to find €108bn of fresh capital over the next six to nine months under a deal to strengthen the banking system that is to be unveiled by European Union leaders. After 10 hours of talks in Brussels on Saturday, finance ministers from all 27 EU member states endorsed an estimate of the sector’s capital shortfall that is significantly higher than initial calculations. But strong reservations from southern European countries, who will have to find the lion’s share of the money, have delayed a full announcement until Wednesday, when the necessary state guarantees are set to be agreed. http://www.ft.com/intl/cms/s/0/752c9a72-fd30-11e0-a9db-00144feabdc0.html#axzz1bfiHWzdD

Switzerland’s traditional centre-right political parties were the big losers of Sunday’s national elections, as centrist rivals bit deeply into their support. But the election also represented a rare setback for the Swiss People’s party (SVP), putting an end to almost a quarter century of rising popularity for the ultraconservative anti-immigration group and Christoph Blocher, its billionaire figurehead.http://www.ft.com/intl/cms/s/0/3c82313a-fd91-11e0-a9db-00144feabdc0.html#axzz1bfiHWzdD

When ABN Amro was taken over and broken up by Royal Bank of Scotland, Santander and Fortis back in 2007, it was a wrench for the Netherlands – the country’s biggest bank was to be gutted and a proud brand killed off. But it has not turned out that way. The first phase of the financial crisis quickly upended both RBS and Fortis with that latter’s Dutch assets, largely the result of that ABN deal, swiftly nationalised. http://www.ft.com/intl/cms/s/0/ba83a93c-f80b-11e0-a419-00144feab49a.html#axzz1bfiHWzdD

Wsj.com

Asian stock markets rose Monday, with resource plays and exporters rallying amid signs European leaders could be days away from a plan to contain the euro-zone’s debt crisis. Copper’s sharp rise of over 6% Friday underscored hopes European leaders will come up with a broad plan to fix the region’s debt problems at Wednesday’s summit. Copper was trading over 2% higher in Asia. Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 1.4%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 advanced 2.0% and South Korea’s Kospi Composite climbed 2.1%. Markets in New Zealand and Thailand were closed for a holiday. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were off 16 points in screen trade. http://online.wsj.com/article/SB10001424052970204777904576649971443717498.html?mod=WSJASIA_hpp_LEFTTopWhatNews

Federal regulators on Monday plan to unveil a major overhaul of an under-used mortgage-refinance program designed to help millions of Americans whose home values have tumbled. The plan is the latest White House effort to deal with one of the most critical impediments to economic recovery—a stagnant housing market caused in part by a surfeit of homeowners who are unable to refinance.http://online.wsj.com/article/SB10001424052970204346104576638931114550132.html?mod=WSJ_hp_LEFTTopStories

Despite another quarter of robust corporate profits, an ominous impulse is stirring at many big companies—restructuring. In a sign that executives see a rockier road ahead, many manufacturers are setting aside money to fund moves aimed at cutting costs and streamlining operations. Those steps could include job cuts and factory closures, as businesses seek to pare expenses ahead of what is widely expected to be slow revenue growth in 2012. http://online.wsj.com/article/SB10001424052970203911804576649093203840446.html?mod=WSJ_hp_LEFTWhatsNewsCollection

Norio Nakajima is losing sleep. The head of one of Japan’s biggest asset managers says a gut feeling born of 40 years’ experience in the financial markets keeps him awake nights: fear of another flare-up in the European debt crisis. Though Japan’s exposure to European sovereign risk is relatively low, the chief executive of DIAM Asset Management says the country won’t go unscathed if another financial crisis breaks out. http://online.wsj.com/article/SB10001424052970204618704576642851935469660.html?mod=WSJEUROPE_hpp_LEFTTopWhatNews

Marketwatch.com

Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said early Monday that the government would take action against any “excessive” gains for the yen after the dollar fell to a fresh post-World-War-II low of ¥75.76 on Friday. Reports from Japan quoted Azumi as saying the yen’s recent rise was completely speculative and didn’t accord with economic fundamentals. http://www.marketwatch.com/story/japan-finance-minister-warns-of-against-on-yen-2011-10-23

Japan swung to a trade surplus of 300.42 billion yen ($3.93 billion) in September, the Finance Ministry reported Monday, as exports rose more than economists had expected. Last month’s surplus compared to a ¥775.3 billion deficit in August and was above a forecast surplus of ¥199.5 billion from a Dow Jones Newswires survey, though it was below the ¥774.3 billion surplus a year earlier, before the catastrophic earthquake and tsunami in March. http://www.marketwatch.com/story/japan-swings-to-september-trade-surplus-2011-10-23

Australian producer prices climbed 0.6% in the third quarter of 2011, compared to the second quarter, according to data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out Monday. On an annual basis, producer prices rose 2.7%. The ABS said that the quarterly rise was mainly due to higher prices received for electricity, gas and water, commercial fishing and other agricultural products.http://www.marketwatch.com/story/australian-q3-producer-price-index-up-06-2011-10-23

China’s consumer price growth will be below 5% in November and December, state-run Securities Times reported Monday, citing National Development and Reform Commission Vice Chairman Peng Sen. China’s inflation has peaked and consumer price growth started slowing in August, Peng was cited as saying. China’s consumer price index rose 6.1% in September from a year earlier, slowing from August’s 6.2% increase. http://www.marketwatch.com/story/china-official-november-cpi-rise-will-be-below-5-2011-10-23

Reuters.com

The United States will likely suffer the loss of its triple-A credit rating from another major rating agency by the end of this year due to concerns over the deficit, Bank of America Merrill Lynch forecasts. The trigger would be a likely failure by Congress to agree on a credible long-term plan to cut the U.S. deficit, the bank said in a research note published on Friday. http://www.reuters.com/article/2011/10/23/us-usa-rating-merrill-idUSTRE79M2J120111023

Spot gold prices edged higher on Monday, after European leaders moved closer to a concrete plan to solve euro zone’s debt crisis during a weekend meeting, lifting sentiment in commodities and equities. Spot gold edged up 0.2 per cent to $1,642.99 an ounce by 0022 GMT, after losing more than 2 per cent last week. U.S. gold gained half a per cent to $1,645. http://www.reuters.com/article/2011/10/24/us-markets-precious-idUSTRE78M11C20111024

Ryanair (RYA.I) is in talks with U.S., Chinese and Russian aircraft manufacturers about the possibility of buying 200 to 300 planes between 2015 and 2021, the Financial Times reported on Monday. In an interview with the newspaper, Michael O’Leary, Ryanair’s chief executive, said he would only buy aircraft at “cheap prices.” http://www.reuters.com/article/2011/10/24/us-ryanair-aircraft-idUSTRE79N08220111024

Bloomberg.com

European leaders ruled out tapping the European Central Bank‘s balance sheet to boost the region’s rescue fund and outlined plans to aid banks, inching toward a revamped strategy to contain the Greece-fuelled debt crisis. Europe‘s 13th crisis-management summit in 21 months also explored how to strengthen the International Monetary Fund’s role. The leaders excluded a forced restructuring of Greek debt, sticking with the tactic of enticing bondholders to accept losses to help restore the country’s finances. http://www.bloomberg.com/news/2011-10-23/eu-sees-progress-on-banks-consensus-on-avoiding-bigger-ecb-role-in-crisis.html

Bangkok Governor Sukhumbhand Paribatra warned residents of six northern districts in Thailand’s capital to brace for flooding after a group of residents opposed efforts to rebuild a levee defending the area. Flooding in the districts, which represent about 10 per cent of Bangkok’s land area and hold 15 per cent of its 5.7 million people, “is very imminent and inevitable,” the governor said in a statement issued late last night. He urged the young, old and ill to evacuate to city shelters and for others to move belongings to higher ground. http://www.bloomberg.com/news/2011-10-23/thailand-s-navy-downplays-flooding-concern-while-waters-threaten-bangkok.html

Foreign-exchange strategists have ceased cutting forecasts for the euro as European government officials intensify efforts to end the region’s crisis and traders pare bets for a collapse in the currency. Between Sept. 12 and Oct. 6 the median year-end estimate of more than 40 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg tumbled to $1.35 from $1.43. It has ranged between $1.34 and $1.35 since then. The 17-nation currency, which closed at $1.3896 on Oct. 21, has strengthened 2.5 per cent from last month’s low on Sept. 12 against a basket of developed-nation peers measured by Bloomberg Correlation-Weighted Indexes.http://www.bloomberg.com/news/2011-10-24/euro-strategists-draw-line-in-sand-at-1-34-as-merkel-seeks-to-save-union.html

Cnbc.com

Even as most central bankers around the world are pondering pausing or even lowering interest rates to spur anemic economic growth, policymakers in India are likely to hike rates on Tuesday after a two-day meeting in a bid to stem stubbornly-high inflation.One market watcher says India’s current inflation environment resembles that of the United States in the early 1980s, drawing parallels between India’s current central bank governor Duvvuri Subbarao and Paul Volcker, who had served as Federal Reserve chairman back then. http://www.cnbc.com/id/45010347

As Europe’s debt crisis has deepened, a recurring question is how much risk it poses to the United States economy, and especially American banks. While American financial institutions have sought to limit any damage by reducing their loans and thus lowering their direct exposure to Europe’s problems, the recent rescue of the Belgian-French bank Dexia shows that there are indirect exposures that are less known and understood—and potentially worrisome. http://www.cnbc.com/id/45005694

USAtoday.com

You wouldn’t expect to see many exotic supercars prowling the crowded, dusty streets of India, but it’s happening more and more. As the emerging nation’s wealth increases, and a whole new class of super-rich are being created, it was only a matter of time before exotic sports cars came up from the rear. The world’s makers are opening showrooms and getting in the game there. The latest is Lamborghini, which Bloomberg News says is opening its second dealership in India this year to meet increased demand. The new Aventador, for instance, sells for 36.9 million rupees, or $750,600. Interesting, considering about three out of four Indians live on less than $2 a day. http://content.usatoday.com/communities/driveon/post/2011/10/indias-millionaire-boom-lures-supercar-makers/1

Washingtonpost.com

U.S. companies’ hiring plans reflect the worst employment outlook since January 2010 as demand slows in the world’s largest economy, a private survey showed. Fewer companies project payrolls to rise in the next six months compared with a July survey, while more plan to cut workers, the National Association for Business Economics said today in Washington. The share of firms planning to raise prices was the smallest in almost two years. Businesses are concerned about the European debt crisis, with 30 per cent of participants anticipating it will cause a decline in sales through early 2012, the survey showed. While companies said they expect the U.S. will keep expanding, they trimmed projections for the pace of growth and pared capital spending plans, helping explain why the recovery has failed to gain momentum. http://washpost.bloomberg.com/story?docId=1376-LTFJBF1A1I4H01-7CV5SR5MRTPNL7V7M1ITN03OP0

BBC.co.uk

Europe’s leaders have agreed to change the EU treaty if necessary to help resolve the eurozone’s debt crisis and stop the region sinking into recession. EU president Herman Van Rompuy said after a day of emergency talks in Brussels that members would “explore the possibility of limited change”. UK Prime Minister David Cameron said he had sought assurances to protect Britain’s interest if there is change.http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-15424323

Prime Minister David Cameron has clashed with French President Nicolas Sarkozy over the UK’s involvement in discussions about the eurozone crisis. Mr Sarkozy believes the final talks on Wednesday should be limited to nations which actually use the euro. Mr Cameron said all EU leaders should be present to debate issues which could affect them in one way or another.http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-15425139

Cash-strapped Swedish carmaker Saab has rejected an offer from its Chinese suitors to buy the company. Pang Da and Youngman had previously agreed to inject 245m euros ($340m; £215m) into Saab in exchange for about half of the company, but now wants to take complete ownership. Saab’s administrator said it lacked the cash to carry on and has asked a court to halt its reorganisation process.http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-15406698

Telegraph.co.uk

During the chaos, the Government had to intervene with emergency measures to deal with blockages, as the snow hampered deliveries. Prices also shot up by around 70pc, amid a rush for heating oil needed to keep many rural households warm. Ministers considered rationing and urged people not to hoard stockpiles of the fuel. http://www.telegraph.co.uk/finance/newsbysector/energy/8844585/Heating-oil-shortage-may-be-worse-after-late-orders.html

Britain’s construction industry is unlikely to grow until 2014, marking the worst decline in 30 years according to the Construction Products Association (CPA). The CPA said more than £32bn of construction activity had been lost since the beginning of the financial crisis in 2007, and predicted a fall in construction output of more than 1pc this year. It forecast a 3.6pc fall in output for 2012, and zero growth in 2013. http://www.telegraph.co.uk/finance/newsbysector/constructionandproperty/8844560/UK-construction-industry-wont-grow-until-2014.html

A nasty cocktail of job insecurity, low wage growth and high inflation triggered the sharpest decline in the outlook for household finances in more than two-and-a-half years in October. According to Markit’s Household Finance Index (HFI), prospects for finances over the coming year fell to 34.5 from 42.2 in September, which was the fastest fall since the survey began in February 2009 and the lowest level in six months. Anything below 50 represents a decline. http://www.telegraph.co.uk/finance/economics/8844519/Sharp-decline-in-UK-household-finances.html

Independent.co.uk

The neglect of medium-sized companies by the Government and the financial industry means Britain is wasting a golden opportunity to foster economic growth, the Confederation of British industry (CBI) has warned. A CBI report to be released today says companies with turnovers of between £10m and £500m need greater access to long-term finance and tax relief, while businesses themselves need to address a skills gap that has left a key segment of the economy lagging. http://www.independent.co.uk/news/business/news/cbi-urges-new-policy-focus-on-midsize-firms-2375163.html

Smh.com.au

Just a 0.1 per cent fluctuation in Wednesday’s core inflation figures could make the difference between an interest rate cut tomorrow week, or not. Trouble is, the commentariat is at odds about which way that last tenth of a percentage point might fall. One economists’ survey runs as high as 0.8 per cent for the underlying September quarter inflation rate, but that sounds like someone’s confusing the headline CPI with the Reserve Bank’s preferred trimmed, cropped, tidied and averaged means. At the low end, AMP’s Shane Oliver is tipping 0.5 per cent while an AAP survey gives an average guess of 0.6. http://www.smh.com.au/business/dont-punt-on-a-melbourne-cup-rate-cut-20111024-1mfe9.html#ixzz1bfpn1TV5

Years of soaring house prices and slow construction of homes have left one in 10 Australian households in some type of housing stress, contributing to income inequality, a new report released today shows. Data from the National Centre for Social and Economic Modelling calculates that more than 850,000 households in Australia, after paying housing costs, are “at risk of financial hardship and poverty.”http://www.smh.com.au/business/housing-stress-puts-10-at-risk-of-poverty-20111024-1mf8b.html#ixzz1bfpqSgPN

Oil dropped from a three-day high in New York amid concern that fuel demand will falter as Europe struggles to tame its sovereign debt crisis. Futures slipped as much as 0.5 per cent after officials ruled out tapping the European Central Bank’s balance sheet to boost the region’s rescue fund. London-traded Brent’s premium to US crude widened. Oil for December delivery declined as much as 40 cents to $US87 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange and was at $US87.13 at 9:36 a.m. Sydney time. The contract rose 1.6 per cent to $US87.40 on October 21, the highest close since October 18. Prices are down 4.7 per cent this year. http://www.smh.com.au/business/markets/oil-falls-from-threeday-high-20111024-1mf9q.html#ixzz1bfpxC2gG

Straitstimes.com

French President Nicolas Sarkozy launched a scathing attack on British Prime Minister David Cameron at Sunday’s EU summit, saying he was ‘sick of him telling us what to do,’ Britain’s press reported. During talks in Brussels to resolve the euro zone debt crisis, the French leader accused Mr Cameron of ‘interfering in our meetings”, British newspapers The Guardian and The Daily Telegraph reported, citing diplomatic sources. http://www.straitstimes.com/BreakingNews/Money/Story/STIStory_726600.html

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou pleaded late Sunday for a ‘viable’ write-off for his country’s debt, as Europe and the IMF struggled with negotiations on a so-called ‘haircut’ of at least 50 per cent. ‘There is a willingness to face this challenge in order to get a viable solution,’ Mr Papandreou said after day-long summit talks with fellow European Union and euro zone leaders in Brussels. http://www.straitstimes.com/The-Big-Story/The-Big-Story-2/Story/STIStory_726602.html

Xinhuanet.com

Angry homeowners of several residential projects in Shanghai flocked to their developers’ sales offices over the weekend, seeking refunds or purchase cancellations after big discounts have been offered by developers to trigger sales. Hundreds of infuriated homeowners gathered at an office building in Lujiazui of the Pudong New Area on Saturday afternoon, demanding a face-to-face talk with China Overseas Property (Group) Co, which has cut home prices at one of its projects in Pudong that averaged 22,000 yuan (US$3,454) per square meter to around 16,000 yuan per square meter during its latest promotion held in collaboration with a major real estate website for group buyers. http://news.xinhuanet.com/english2010/china/2011-10/24/c_131209298.htm

Net profits of China’s three oil giants accounted for 31.74 per cent of SOEs’ total net profits made in 2010, according to a report released on Friday by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) of the State Council, the nation’s cabinet. Net profits of all state-owned enterprises, or SOEs, last year climbed 42.8 per cent from a year earlier to 852.27 billion yuan (133.56 billion U.S. dollars), the SASAC said in the report. http://news.xinhuanet.com/english2010/china/2011-10/22/c_131206411.htm

Australia is having a three-speed economy, with Western Australia leading as the strongest state on economic growth, and New South Wales ranked in the slowest lane, Commonwealth Securities (CommSec) quarterly “State of the States” report said on Monday. CommSec analyses Australia’s states through eight key indicators, economic growth, retail spending, equipment investment, unemployment, construction work done, population growth, housing finance and dwelling commencements. http://news.xinhuanet.com/english2010/business/2011-10/24/c_131209292.htm

It would be unreasonable for Poland to join the eurozone now, Poland’s Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski told a press conference in Brussels after Sunday’s Euroepan Union (EU) summit. “The eurozone needs deep reconstruction and it would be unreasonable for Poland to join it now,” Rostowski said, quoted by the PAP news agency. The minister attended the EU summit in Brussels on Sunday and a meeting of Euro group on Saturday. http://news.xinhuanet.com/english2010/world/2011-10/24/c_122188657.htm

CS.com

Half of U.S. states saw unemployment rate falling in September, a relatively positive sign of the country’s struggling labour market, reported the labour Department on Friday. According to the government report, unemployment rates dropped in 25 states, rose in 14 and stayed the same in 11. That is an improvement from August, when unemployment rose in 26 states. Nevada reported the highest unemployment rate for the 16th straight month. It stayed at 13.4 per cent for the second consecutive month. California, with unemployment rate falling from 12.1 per cent to 11.9 per cent in September, ranked number two. Michigan had the third-highest rate, at 11.1 per cent. http://www.cs.com.cn/english/ei/201110/t20111024_3098741.html

The jobs bill proposed by the Obama administration could help get the U.S. economy moving and reduce the high unemployment, U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said on Sunday. Some downside risks to the U.S. economy including the European debt crisis were out of control of the world’s largest economy, while the Republicans and Democrats should compromise to pass the jobs bill to boost the domestic economic growth and job creation, Biden said in an interview with CNN aired on Sunday. http://www.cs.com.cn/english/ei/201110/t20111024_3098743.html

Thehindu.com

The National Development Council (NDC) on Saturday endorsed a growth target of nine per cent for the 12th Five Year Plan (2012-17) despite the current economic slowdown and global financial concerns, even as Prime Minister Manmohan Singh appealed to political parties to ensure that long-term goals do not become hostage to short-term interests. Following the daylong deliberations of the country’s highest policy decision-making body, wherein a number of non-UPA States rapped the Centre over various issues, Dr. Singh assured the Chief Ministers that the Commission would take note of their suggestions while drafting the Plan. http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/article2562044.ece

The time for another policy statement from the Reserve Bank of India has come. On Tuesday, the apex bank will present its policy review for the third quarter of this fiscal. As usual, the interest rate policy dominates the public discourse. In a way, inflation and its presumed antidote, interest rate hikes, have never receded from public consciousness. Every comment or observation of the Governor and senior RBI officials made in-between policy statements are taken note of. Newspapers and TV news channels carry an in-depth analysis of even their off-the-cuff statements. http://www.thehindu.com/opinion/columns/C_R_L__Narasimhan/article2565486.ece

Economictimes.com

China will make job creation a more urgent priority in the face of slowed economic growth and weakened exports, Premier Wen Jiabao said in comments published on Sunday, also warning that efforts to tame housing prices were at a critical point. While visiting the southern region of Guangxi, Wen took on the issues that have raised worries about the direction of the world’s second biggest economy: inflation, housing costs, weakened demand from rich economies, and the pressure to secure jobs for millions of university students and rural migrants.http://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/international-business/china-to-create-jobs-to-counter-economic-slowdown/articleshow/10468775.cms

Yonhapnews.co.kr

Nearly 60 per cent of South Korean manufacturers think that the current global economic turmoil has dealt a blow to their business conditions and performances, a poll showed Monday. According to the survey on 518 manufacturing companies, 57.9 per cent said that their business conditions have worsened from the first six months of the year due to the crisis stemming from U.S. and European debt woes, while 42.1 per cent responded they are better off. http://english.yonhapnews.co.kr/business/2011/10/24/73/0501000000AEN20111024002100320F.HTML

Tehrantimes.com

Iran and Iraq will sign a deal by the next 30 days to finalise the export of Iranian gas to its neighbour, the National Iranian Gas Company’s (NIGC) managing director Javad Oji announced in Tehran on Saturday. Some 170 kilometers of the pipeline, which will transfer gas from Iran to Iraq, will be built in Iran and it will extend 190 kilometers into Iraq, the NIGC head stated. The official added that the deal is aimed to supply four power plants in Iraq with natural gas. Meanwhile, negotiations for finalising the construction of the planned Iran-Iraq-Syria gas pipeline, dubbed the Islamic Pipeline will go on, he added. http://www.tehrantimes.com/index.php/economy-and-business/3791-tehran-baghdad-to-ink-major-gas-deal-in-month

Thetrader.se

We hear it all the time, High-Frequency Trading (HFT) provides liquidity to the markets. But they forget to mention one little caveat, that they only provide liquidity when it is convenient to them. We have a broken market structure, one that allows flash crashes (drops) and flash dashes (rips). If HFT was truly providing liquidity all the time, and not playing any games, we truly wouldn’t have these breakdowns in market liquidity. http://www.thetrader.se/2011/10/24/broken-market-structure/

“Everyone needs the ECB to step up to the plate. The ECB has no excuse not to act. In trying to keep its monetary virginity intact, the bank threatens to de- stroy the Euro Zone. If that happens, nobody will be able to profit from its virginity.” http://www.thetrader.se/2011/10/23/things-that-make-you-go-hmmmm-4/

