Here's every US state's October unemployment rate

The Bureau of Labour Statistics released on Friday the October unemployment rate for each of the fifty states and DC.

According to the Bureau, seven states had a statistically significant drop in the unemployment rate between September and October, two states had an increase, and the other 41 states and DC were more or less the same.

Unemployment rates ranged from a low of 2.8% in New Hampshire and South Dakota to a high of 6.8% in Alaska.

