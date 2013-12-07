PERSONAL INCOME DECLINES

REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert U.S. President Barack Obama shops with his daughter Malia at Politics and Prose Bookstore and Coffeehouse in Washington, November 30, 2013

Personal incomes declined 0.1%, versus an expected climb of 0.3% and 0.5% print in September.

Personal spending growth climbed 0.3%, beating expectations of 0.2% and the same figure last month.

Average hourly earnings came in as expected, at 0.2% growth month over month, versus 0.1% in September, and 2.0% year-over-year versus 2.2% last month.

Weekly hours also came in as expected at 34.5 versus 34.4 last month.

Core personal consumption expenditure prices came in as expected, unchanged at 0.1% growth month-over-month, and up 1.1% year-over-year versus 1.2% last month.

