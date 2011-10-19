October 18, 2011: Some News That Matters

Photo: MikeBailey-GatesviaFlickr

Ft.com

Chinese stocks led a broad-based decline in Asian markets after data showing the world’s second-largest economy grew at its slowest pace in two years, the FT reports. China’s Shanghai Composite index lost 1.3 per cent with slowing economic growth sparking fears of a hard landing and the MSCI Asia Pacific index was off 1.2 per cent, http://ftalphaville.ft.com/thecut/2011/10/18/704216/chinese-gdp-data-leads-to-asian-markets-fall/Apple has sold a record 4m of its latest incarnation of the iPhone in its first three days on sale in spite of criticism that the new product was a more limited technological leap forward than its predecessors, http://ftalphaville.ft.com/thecut/2011/10/17/704171/iphone-4s-sales-hit-record-4m-on-launch/



Citigroup’s investment bank weighed on its third-quarter performance, with derivatives positions and proprietary trading – which is set to be banned under new regulations – helping drag down overall revenue, http://ftalphaville.ft.com/thecut/2011/10/17/704146/citigroup-earnings-jump-74-to-3-8bn/

The improvement in US mortgage delinquencies has flattened or reversed, according to quarterly earnings from three of the four biggest US lenders, sparking fresh fears over the resilience of the American consumer, http://ftalphaville.ft.com/thecut/2011/10/17/704126/improvement-in-us-mortgage-delinquencies-ends/

India and Pakistan are preparing for the biggest liberalization in bilateral trade since partition more than six decades ago, reviving commercial ties that have been strangled ever since the end of British rule in 1947. http://ftalphaville.ft.com/thecut/2011/10/17/704096/pakistan-and-india-in-historic-trade%e2%80%89push/

The G20 has given eurozone leaders a one-week deadline to fix their sovereign debt crisis, raising the stakes if they fail, Bloomberg reports. Cynicism has greeted the G20′s call to make an October 23 summit in Brussels decisive, http://ftalphaville.ft.com/thecut/2011/10/17/703606/yet-another-decisive-week-for-eurozone-crisis/

Corporate and political leaders, many of whom have been the target of growing worldwide protests, are lining up to say how much they understand public anger over economic inequality and the financial system. Executives took pains on Monday to acknowledge the criticism, even as Citigroup and Wells Fargo, two of the biggest US banks, reported double-digit profit increases.http://www.ft.com/intl/cms/s/0/193c6784-f8d4-11e0-a5f7-00144feab49a.html#axzz1b0kv6nmS

The German government sent mixed messages about the chances of reaching a solution to the eurozone debt crisis this weekend, with officials and politicians dampening expectations and talking of “bold steps”, adding to investors’ confusion. Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman on Monday morning tried to play down expectations for a solution to the eurozone debt crisis at Sunday’s European Union summit, a position reiterated in an early speech by Wolfgang Schäuble, finance minister, in which he said the meeting would not reach a definitive solution. By mid afternoon in another speech in London, Mr Schäuble gave a more upbeat message, saying that “the time for bold steps is now”. http://www.ft.com/intl/cms/s/0/ed1b2c08-f8dd-11e0-a5f7-00144feab49a.html#axzz1b0kv6nmS

Wsj.com

Asian stock markets dropped on Tuesday as growth-sensitive stocks, led by exporters in Tokyo and Seoul, lost ground amid receding hopes that euro-zone leaders will be able to substantially contain Europe’s debt crisis Copper prices fell 0.8%, and risk-appetite was subdued as investors waited nervously for a set of key economic data from China later in the day to gauge the health of the world’s second biggest economy. Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 1.4%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slid 1.7%, South Korea’s Kospi Composite lost 1.3% and New Zealand’s NZX-50 dropped 1.5%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 11 points in screen trade. http://online.wsj.com/article/SB10001424052970204346104576637843358900036.html?mod=WSJEUROPE_hpp_LEFTTopWhatNews

Prime Minister Vladimir Putin touted the attractiveness of investing in Russia to an audience of global chief executives Monday, boasting that he knew “the majority of you are planning to continue to boost your participation in the Russian market.” Mr. Putin’s upbeat message came as long-term investment in Russia has shown signs of picking up slightly from the lows hit in the wake of the financial crisis. Foreign direct investment, at about $7 billion in the first half of the year, is still far below the pace of 2007 and 2008, when it came in at nearly twice the speed, according to the Federal Statistics Service.http://online.wsj.com/article/SB10001424052970204479504576637351593119480.html?mod=WSJASIA_hpp_LEFTTopWhatNews

Amid the wild swings of the past few weeks, cracks are appearing deep in the workings of the stock market that some professional investors say are making the market treacherous to trade. Hedge-fund traders and mutual-fund managers say it has become increasingly tough to trade an individual stock without causing a big swing in its price. That’s led many large investors to step back from the market instead of risking being stung by the trading difficulties. The big moves in stock indexes have caught attention. Just on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 247.49 points, or 2.13%, to 11397.00.http://online.wsj.com/article/SB10001424052970203658804576637544100530196.html?mod=WSJEurope_hpp_LEFTTopStories

The euro zone’s debt crisis will slam the economies of Central and Eastern Europe next year because of their close trade and financial links, said a development bank. In a report on the economic prospects for the 29 countries in which it invests, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development also said Tuesday that growth among countries in southeastern Europe with close ties to Greece will be slower than previously expected as a result of that country’s debt problems and the effect on its banks. http://online.wsj.com/article/SB10001424052970204479504576636870714909848.html?mod=WSJEurope_hpp_LEFTTopStories

President Viktor Yanukovych on Monday rejected rising Western pressure to review the conviction of opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko, raising the stakes as he navigates between Ukraine’s powerful neighbours, Europe and Russia. In a meeting with a half-dozen Western reporters at his offices, Mr. Yanukovych appeared unbent by criticism from Europe and Washington that last week’s conviction of Ms. Tymoshenko, a former prime minister, on charges of exceeding her authority, was a politically motivated effort to sideline a once-powerful rival. Western officials have pushed for the seven-year jail sentence to be commuted or eliminated. http://online.wsj.com/article/SB10001424052970203658804576637223482284498.html?mod=WSJEurope_hpp_LEFTTopStories

Portugal’s government unveiled harsh new austerity measures to control its budget deficit over the next two years, as it seeks to convince European peers that it has the political will to keep the promises it made when it was bailed out and avoid Greece’s fate. The new budget’s tax-increase and spending-cut elements would reduce the government deficit by six percentage points of gross domestic product from what it would have been under current policies, Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar said in an interview. http://online.wsj.com/article/SB10001424052970204479504576637110049629634.html?mod=WSJEurope_hpp_LEFTTopStories

Marketwatch.com

Australia’s central bank Tuesday left open the possibility of a cut in interest rates as early as November saying confirmation of an improved inflation outlook in data at the end of October could provide scope to ease monetary policy. In minutes of its Oct. 4 policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia said a recent rise in unemployment and slowing economic growth meant that inflation was likely running at a pace more in line with its target of 2%-3%. “With labour market conditions now a little softer, the likelihood of a significant acceleration in aggregate labour costs was lessening,” it said.http://www.marketwatch.com/story/australias-rba-leaves-door-open-for-rate-cut-2011-10-17

Bank of Korea Gov. Kim Choong-soo said Tuesday he expects consumer price inflation to ease next year from an elevated level this year, but flagged caution on raising the benchmark policy rate any time soon due to global uncertainties. “Conditions surrounding inflation will be much better next year,” Kim told reporters in London. The governor said high global oil prices and a rise in agricultural product prices that have driven up consumer prices this year won’t stoke inflation as much in 2012. He also said core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, will likely stay above headline inflation next year. Lowering core inflation will therefore be a task facing the central bank, he said. The governor reiterated that the BOK will try to contain inflation via rate normalization once external concerns ease. http://www.marketwatch.com/story/bank-of-korea-chief-inflation-to-ease-next-year-2011-10-17

Reuters.com

Gold prices held steady on Tuesday, with investors looking out for more clues from the euro zone on whether the bloc will come up with a concrete plan to solve the debt crisis, after Germany cautioned against any definitive solution. Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,671.05 an ounce by 0302 GMT (11:02 p.m. ET), easing from a three-week high of $1,694.60 hit in the previous session. U.S. gold edged down 0.2 per cent to $1,672.80. http://www.reuters.com/article/2011/10/18/us-markets-precious-idUSTRE78M11C20111018

Fissures at the Federal Reserve over the correct course of future monetary policy were on display Monday, with one top policymaker calling for further easing even as another suggested tighter policy may be needed. Jeffrey Lacker, the Richmond Fed’s hawkish president, acknowledged that inflation is likely to ebb in coming months as pressures from high energy and commodity prices ease. But he warned that inflation remained a threat. http://www.reuters.com/article/2011/10/18/us-usa-fed-idUSTRE79H0A820111018

Moody’s warned on Monday it may slap a negative outlook on France’s Aaa credit rating in the next three months if the costs for helping to bail out banks and other euro zone members stretch its budget too much. The warning comes as European Union leaders are discussing measures to protect the region’s financial system from an expected Greek debt default. Those measures should include injection of capital into banks with exposure to Greek debt. http://www.reuters.com/article/2011/10/18/us-france-ratings-moodys-idUSTRE79G6XT20111018

IBM’s quarterly results failed to impress investors used to a stellar showing from Big Blue, adding to concerns about lackluster corporate IT spending and dragging its stock down more than 3 per cent. The company’s earnings beat forecasts and it increased its 2011 earnings-per-share outlook but it faced a high hurdle after recent strong reports from Oracle and Accenture, and analysts focused on slower expansion in key regions and businesses. http://www.reuters.com/article/2011/10/18/us-ibm-idUSTRE79G63D20111018

Bloomberg.com

Citigroup Inc. (C), the third-biggest U.S. lender, said it’s closing a proprietary-trading unit that incurred losses in the third quarter, as regulators prepare to restrict banks from making bets with shareholder cash. The company is almost “two-thirds done” winding down the Equity Principal Strategies unit, Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach said yesterday in a conference call with analysts. Market turmoil caused a revenue decline for the unit, which suffered losses as it exited trading positions, Gerspach said. http://www.bloomberg.com/news/2011-10-17/citigroup-plans-to-shutter-proprietary-unit-after-rout-in-equity-trading.html

Home prices gained in fewer than half of the 70 Chinese cities monitored by the government in September for a second month as sales eased following harsher policies to curb the risks of asset bubbles. New home prices in the most affluent cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou, were among 30 that were unchanged from August, the statistics bureau said in a statement on its website today. A total of 16 cities posted month-on-month declines in housing values and 24 recorded gains. http://www.bloomberg.com/news/2011-10-18/china-home-price-gains-ease-as-sales-weaken-on-government-s-credit-curbs.html

India may allow overseas investors to buy more sovereign rupee debt, raising the cap on foreign investment for the first time in 13 months, to help counter equity outflows fuelled by Europe‘s debt crisis. The finance ministry may hold a meeting this month with the Reserve Bank of India to discuss easing the limit, an official at the ministry in New Delhi said yesterday, asking not to be identified before a public announcement. The government last doubled the cap to $10 billion in September, 2010, which has almost been reached, the official said, without elaborating. http://www.bloomberg.com/news/2011-10-17/india-bond-yields-rise-to-3-year-high-after-demand-falls-at-sale.html

In Libya, as a revolt against Muammar Qaddafi’s four-decade regime turned dangerous, Hungarian diplomats did what most others didn’t do: They stuck around. “When everyone left, we still stayed,” Csaba Korosi, Hungary‘s ambassador to the United Nations, said in an interview. “We tried to be a bridge builder, even between the two sides.” Long after the U.S., U.K. and France shut down their embassies, evacuated their staffs and rushed to get their citizens out of Libya, Hungary kept a presence in the capital Tripoli. It became the diplomat of last resort for some 50 absent governments throughout the seven-month conflict. http://www.bloomberg.com/news/2011-10-18/hungary-seeks-seat-among-un-powerful-for-unsung-role-in-libya.html

U.S. home prices may get a boost from an unlikely source: a pickup in sales of properties in default before they reach the stage where they are repossessed by the bank and sold. There has been a “dramatic shift” in banks’ willingness sell a property for less than the mortgage balance to avoid foreclosing, said Ron Peltier, chairman and chief executive officer of HomeServices of America Inc., the second-biggest U.S. residential brokerage. The transactions, known as short sales, typically change hands at a discount of about 20 per cent to homes not in financial distress, compared with a 40 per cent price cut for bank-owned homes, according to RealtyTrac Inc. Short sales jumped 19 per cent in the second quarter from the prior three months while foreclosure sales were flat, the data seller said.http://www.bloomberg.com/news/2011-10-18/home-short-sales-rise-in-dramatic-shift-that-may-boost-u-s-house-prices.html

Cnbc.com

The fear level in the market is so high right now that there has to be some solution to the greater problems before we can start to look at bank stocks on a fundamental basis, Rochdale Securities’ Dick Bove told Larry Kudlow Monday. The solution, Bove said, starts with the recapitalization of European banks. “The problem is you cannot resolve the Greek problem without debt forgiveness and you can’t give Greece debt forgiveness unless you allow the banks to writedown the Greek debt,” he said. “And you can’t allow the writedown of the Greek debt until you get equity capitalisation of those banks.” http://www.cnbc.com/id/44937818

Foxbusiness.com

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Jeffrey Lacker said Monday that he does not support the central bank’s Operation Twist move to help to recovery. “My sense is that the main effect will be to raise inflation somewhat rather than increase growth,” Lacker said in a speech to a business group in Salisbury, Md. Lacker said he was more worried than most economists about inflation, saying he doubts it will fall much below 2% for a sustained period. Lacker also said he did not support the Fed’s decision to reinvest proceeds from maturing agency mortgage-backed securities into the agency MBS market. http://www.foxbusiness.com/2011/10/17/feds-lacker-twist-will-boost-prices-not-growth/#ixzz1b6hf9Xgz

USAtoday.com

Local governments, once a steady source of employment in tough economic times, are shedding jobs in unprecedented numbers, and heavy payroll losses are expected to persist into next year. The job cuts by city and county governments are helping offset modest private-sector employment gains, restraining broader job growth. “They’ll continue to be a drag on the overall (employment) numbers and the economy,” says Wells Fargo economist Mark Vitner. http://www.usatoday.com/money/economy/story/2011-10-17/local-government-job-losses/50807360/1

BBC.co.uk

US industrial production grew in September as rising factory output made up for falling output from utilities. The Federal Reserve said industrial production grew 0.2% in the month, having been unchanged in August. Factory output grew for a third consecutive month, rising 0.4%, while utility output fell 1.8%. Manufacturers cut 13,000 jobs in September, having cut 4,000 in August and the average working week for factory workers also declined. http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-15340070

Telegraph.co.uk

Berlin experts fear euro break-up from bail-out escalation. Plans to increase the firepower of Europe’s bail-out machinery with extra leverage threaten France’s AAA rating and risk setting off a dangerous chain of events, a top German institute has warned. Berlin’s DIW institute, one of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s five official advisers, said attempts to boost the €440bn (£384bn) EFSF bail-out fund – possibly to €2 trillion – with guarantees to shore up southern Europe would be “poisonous” for France’s credit worthiness. http://www.telegraph.co.uk/finance/financialcrisis/8832798/Berlin-experts-fear-euro-break-up-from-bail-out-escalation.html

Inflation closes in on 20-year high. Inflation will today hit its second highest level in 19 years when it peaks at around 5pc, dealing households one final blow before starting to decline.The monthly consumer prices index (CPI) has risen above 4.7pc just once since it reached 7.2pc in March 1992, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Economists expect CPI for September, published today, to be between 4.9pc and 5.1pc – just below the 5.2pc recorded in September 2008 after oil rocketed to $147 a barrel. http://www.telegraph.co.uk/finance/economics/8832528/Inflation-closes-in-on-20-year-high.html

The Japanese government downgraded its assessment of the economy for the first time in six months, saying weakening global growth is slowing down a recovery in factory output and exports.http://www.telegraph.co.uk/finance/financialcrisis/8831058/Japan-cuts-growth-forecasts-for-first-time-in-six-months.html

Employers will be forced to cut workers’ pay rises from next year to make way for costly plans to enroll all staff onto a company pension, according to boss of the Government’s new retirement savings scheme. http://www.telegraph.co.uk/finance/personalfinance/pensions/8830309/Employers-forced-to-cut-pay-rises-to-pay-for-pension-plans.html

Guardian.co.uk

Tokyo wants the eurozone to sort out its debt crisis – so EU economies can hoover up Japanese exports to drive the recovery from March’s devastating earthquake and tsunami.The Japanese news bulletin illustrated the eurozone crisis simply: a giant grey cloud hovering above a map of Europe, where the national flags of Greece, Portugal, Spain and Italy are are adorned with the countries’ respective debt burdens. http://www.guardian.co.uk/business/blog/2011/oct/17/japan-european-recovery-exports

Smh.com.au

US crude was steady above $US86 per barrel on Tuesday, after declining in the previous session, but German comments cautioning against hopes for a quick resolution to Europe’s debt problems could weigh on prices. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, US crude was at $US86.49 a barrel, up 11 cents. Prices have risen 9 per cent so far this month after two straight monthly declines. Brent inched up 1 cent to $US110.17 a barrel. Prices closed 3.9 per cent lower on Monday, the biggest loss since Sept. 22. http://www.smh.com.au/business/markets/oil-steadies-above-us86-20111018-1ltv7.html#ixzz1b6jnie8I

India’s slowing economic growth is a “cause for worry”, research group Moody’s Analytics says, highlighting the failure of aggressive interest rate hikes to curb near double-digit inflation. India’s growth has weakened under the brunt of 12 interest rate increases since March 2010 that have pushed up borrowing costs for everything from consumer appliances to plant equipment. India’s growth would slow from an expected 7.8 per cent year-on-year in the first half of 2011 to 6.5 per cent by mid-2012, said Glenn Levine, senior economist at Moody’s Analytics. http://www.smh.com.au/business/world-business/indias-economy-slows-sharply-moodys-20111018-1ltvd.html#ixzz1b6k6Ke3T

Theglobeandmail.com

Chinese demand for Canadian lumber is falling rapidly, sparking worry for foresters who have looked to Asia for crucial revenue as the housing depression in the United States continues unabated. Sales of B.C. lumber to mainland China rose just 29 per cent in August from a year ago, a small fraction of the booming pace of growth earlier this year of as much as 186 per cent.http://www.theglobeandmail.com/globe-investor/lumber-sales-to-china-slowing/article2204055/

The fourth year into the crisis, and all G20 meetings have evolved into predictable verbal ping-pong: the non-EU nations urging Europe to deal with the crisis and the EU representatives returning boisterous claims that “robust,” “timely,” “resolute,” “decisive” solutions are being planned. More admonitions for action follow even more “resolute” claims of Europe planning to unveil a “definitive” road map to a plan for resolving the crisis. Ad infinitum. http://www.theglobeandmail.com/report-on-business/economy/economy-lab/daily-mix/europes-non-bailout-plan-predictable-in-its-absurdity/article2203536/

Straitstimes.com

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development on Tuesday cut its forecast for its operating region in the former Soviet bloc, and blamed the impact of Europe’s sovereign debt problems. ‘The EBRD is predicting a slow-down in emerging Europe’s economic growth next year with the continuing euro zone sovereign debt crisis posing challenges to recovery from the 2008/09 global financial crisis,’ it said in a statement. http://www.straitstimes.com/BreakingNews/Money/Story/STIStory_724496.html

Cs.com.cn

September tends to be a sad month for Chinese listed securities brokers. The 17 listed securities brokers had running income 1380 million yuan totally, but they lost 196 million yuan in September while there are 9 securities brokers reported red. The newly listed Founder Securities see lost 72 million yuan. Anyway, the listed securities brokers report running income 34,250 million yuan with net profit 13,806 million yuan in first nine months, according to Wind. http://www.cs.com.cn/english/ei/201110/t20111018_3091062.html

Economictimes.com

If food inflation seems to be pinching more, it is because vegetable prices barely decline in winters, milk rises through the year and egg prices remain high in summers – all because of rising demand. Over the years, the seasonal variation in prices has dropped and consumers do not have the option of shifting to cheaper produce to keep daily costs down, says a recent Reserve Bank of India study. “Seasonal variation for wholesale price index for ‘all commodities’ remained low and declined in recent years,” it notes. Sunil Sinha, senior economist, Crisil, says: “People are feeling the pinch of inflation more because of the declining seasonality in prices.” http://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/economy/indicators/seasonal-variations-in-food-prices-dropped-rbi-study/articleshow/10396223.cms

Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee has said that growth in Asia must stay intact as it is crucial to the global economy, which is facing a crisis due to sovereign debt problems in the eurozone. “Despite sustained high growth, Asia is not on auto pilot mode and would require careful steering and direction,” Mukherjee said at conference organised jointly by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the finance ministry in the capital. Asia, led by China and India, contributes close to 50% of the world’s GDP growth. http://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/economy/policy/asia-still-not-on-autopilot-needs-to-be-steered-fm/articleshow/10396172.cms

Yonhapnews.co.kr

South Korean banks’ daily foreign exchange trading volume rose to the highest level in more than three years in the third quarter amid a continued current account surplus, the central bank said Tuesday. The daily foreign exchange trading volume among banks averaged US$22.16 billion in the July-September period, up 3.2 per cent from the previous quarter, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK). The reading marked the highest level since $23.37 billion in the first quarter of 2008. http://english.yonhapnews.co.kr/business/2011/10/18/3/0503000000AEN20111018003100320F.HTML

Tehrantimes.com

Iran’s oil reserves stand at 158 billion barrels, the ISNA news agency reported on Sunday, signaling a slight rise in the Islamic Republic’s estimate. Last October Iran upped its reserves figure to 150.31 billion barrels from a previous estimate of 138 billion barrels in response to neighbour Iraq increasing its estimate. The ISNA report did not say how the further increase had been calculated but quoted Oil Minister Rostam Qasemi as saying his plan to concentrate on extracting crude from fields shared with other countries would boost production. http://tehrantimes.com/index.php/economy-and-business/3660-iran-crude-reserves-rise-to-158-billion-barrels

Thetrader.se

When markets were 15% lower he was dreaming of being ultrashort. Now, Mr Biggs is disclosing his bullish stance again by proclaiming he has gone from 20% net long to 65% net long. He also explains he is not a speculator and that the market will go slowly higher. That was when the DOW was down small digits earlier today. Well, our readers remember what we wrote late this Friday, “Wish I Was Short”. Watch below Bloomberg video for the final Sell signal. Biggs, bullish as ever. As we said, all pundits are confused. http://www.thetrader.se/2011/10/17/biggs-is-back/

In an interview with SPIEGEL, Sigmar Gabriel, the leader of the opposition centre-left Social Democrats, outlines his plans to tame financial capitalism, warns that the supposed supremacy of banks and markets is eroding faith in politics and says the SPD would do a better job containing the crisis. http://www.thetrader.se/2011/10/17/commercial-banking-should-be-split-from-investment-banking/

