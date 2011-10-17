October 17, 2011: Some News That Matters

Hamed Saber via Flickr



Asian shares rose on Monday and the euro held near a one-month high amid hopes that a crucial week for the euro zone crisis will see policymakers finally come up with a plan to resolve the region’s debt woes and recapitalize its banks,http://ftalphaville.ft.com/thecut/2011/10/17/703106/rising-markets-adds-to-pressure-for-eurozone-deal/Regulators ordered MF Global Holdings, the brokerage firm led by former New Jersey governor Jon Corzine, to boost its net capital in August after they grew concerned about its exposure to European debt,http://ftalphaville.ft.com/thecut/2011/10/17/703126/mf-globals-eurozone-exposure-led-to-capital-boost/

Barack Obama, US president, offered more support for protesters against the global financial system after a weekend of demonstrations in cities around the world, but called on them not to “demonize” those who worked on Wall Street.http://ftalphaville.ft.com/thecut/2011/10/17/703101/obama-indicates-support-for-ows/

Singapore’s exports unexpectedly fell in September as weakening expansion in the world’s biggest economies eroded demand for electronics and petrochemicals, says Bloomberg. Non-oil domestic exports fell 4.5 per cent from a year earlier, http://ftalphaville.ft.com/thecut/2011/10/17/703056/singapore-exports-unexpectedly-decline/

The Group of 20 richest nations put the ball firmly in France and Germany’s court at the weekend, the FT reports, saying that by the European summit next Sunday the euro zone should have a comprehensive plan to end the sovereign debt crisis. http://ftalphaville.ft.com/thecut/2011/10/17/703051/g20-pressures-germany-and-france-on-eurozone/

Momentum is gathering behind the view that banks plan to shrink their way out of trouble – reducing risk-weighted assets, the denominator of capital ratios, rather than increasing equity, the numerator, explains the FT.http://ftalphaville.ft.com/thecut/2011/10/14/702611/european-banks-look-to-shed-assets-rather-than-raise-equity-2/

Banks and insurers have hit back at the UK regulator’s moves to block a new form of funding transaction between banks and insurers. The British Bankers’ Association criticised the approach of the Financial Services Authority to the deals as “completely inappropriate”. Phoenix Group and Lloyds Banking Group have each had transactions blocked, the Financial Times has learnt. They are among about half a dozen deals that have been held up while the FSA considered these so-called liquidity swaps and launched a consultation on specific guidance for them, people in the market said. http://www.ft.com/intl/cms/s/0/0b93bb28-f7da-11e0-a419-00144feab49a.html#axzz1b0kv6nmS

François Hollande, a stalwart of the centre left, will challenge under-fire incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy in next year’s French presidential election after winning the second round of the opposition Socialist party’s primary ballot on Sunday. He defeated Martine Aubry, a former labour minister, by 56.5 per cent to 43.5 per cent in an open primary of more than 2.5m leftist voters. http://www.ft.com/intl/cms/s/0/12013632-f813-11e0-a419-00144feab49a.html#axzz1b0kv6nmS

European businesses and consumers face at least 20 years of electricity price rises, according to a leaked European Commission report on how the region can meet its green energy targets. It also forecasts a huge growth in the number of wind farms, which would push up prices even higher. In an assessment that examines a range of ways in which fossil fuels such as coal can be replaced with cleaner sources of energy, the 112-page report says all scenarios point to wind farms becoming the biggest source of electricity in the bloc by 2050, outstripping both coal and nuclear power. http://www.ft.com/intl/cms/s/0/fb79d97e-f7fd-11e0-8e7e-00144feab49a.html#axzz1b0kv6nmS

Wen Jiabao paid an unusual visit to the city of Wenzhou during the recent national holiday. Accompanied by the head of the People’s Bank of China, the finance minister and other senior officials, China’s premier went to assess the surge in informal lending to the city’s 450,000 small consumer product and export companies as well as property developers. Many of them can no longer get cheap finance from state-owned banks and are failing. With property prices in the secondary market down 10 per cent since June, Wenzhou’s problems shed light on China’s newest economic problem – a faltering property market. http://www.ft.com/intl/cms/s/0/ef1d592c-f5c2-11e0-bcc2-00144feab49a.html#axzz1b0kv6nmS

Investors might want to keep their seat belts buckled for a little while longer. Since the beginning of October, stocks, commodities, the euro and other assets that benefit in good times have staged a blistering rally, reversing some of the third quarter’s punishing losses. Since bottoming Oct. 3, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has jumped more than 9%, while the Standard & Poor’s 500-stock index was up more than 11% as of Friday’s close. In France, the CAC 40 index is up 18% from its low in late September. Crude-oil prices have risen 15% since Oct. 4, copper is up http://online.wsj.com/article/SB10001424052970203658804576635023770500378.html?mod=WSJEUROPE_hpp_LEFTTopWhatNews

Samsung Electronics Co. said it is seeking to stop the sale of Apple Inc.’s new iPhone 4S in Japan and Australia, further ramping up a legal clash with the U.S. company after a series of setbacks in courts around the world in recent days. The Korean company said it filed on Monday for preliminary injunctions in the Tokyo District Court and in the New South Wales Registry, Australia, to stop the sale of iPhone 4S smart phones in both countries. Samsung also asked the Japanese court to stop the sale of Apple’s iPhone 4 and iPad 2 devices. http://online.wsj.com/article/SB10001424052970204346104576636060634950954.html#ixzz1b0mHm4gx

The Obama administration’s push for high-speed trains is foundering, as Congress moves to clamp down on funding and a showcase California project encounters new hurdles. California is set to update its plans for a San Francisco-to-Los Angeles high-speed line by Nov. 1. Officials say the state is looking at shortening the initial route and relying more heavily on existing lines. http://online.wsj.com/article/SB10001424052970204774604576631600031699460.html?mod=WSJAsia_hpp_LEFTTopStories

The Beijing branches of China Construction Bank Corp., the country’s largest mortgage lender by assets, have raised the mortgage rates for first-time home buyers, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported Sunday, citing an unidentified official at the bank. The report didn’t provide details on the rate. Many banks in China’s major cities stopped offering discounts on mortgage loans for first-time home buyers early this year, as lending curbs imposed by the authorities have limited the amount of loans banks can extend. http://online.wsj.com/article/SB10001424052970204479504576635061411634124.html?mod=WSJASIA_hpp_LEFTTopWhatNews

Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said China will keep the Yuan basically stable to avoid hurting exporters, the highest-level statement yet from Beijing on its currency policy since the U.S. Senate approved a bill that would take China to task over the issue. Mr. Wen’s comments—reported Saturday by China’s state-run media—send a signal that Beijing is unlikely to allow any dramatic Yuan appreciation for now, as the country’s exporters have started feeling the pressure from a slowing global economy. http://online.wsj.com/article/SB10001424052970203914304576632790881396896.html?mod=WSJASIA_hpp_LEFTTopWhatNews

Three weeks after rebel fighters drove Libyan strongman Col. Moammar Gadhafi from power in Tripoli, military leaders gathered on the leafy grounds of an Islamic institute to hash out a way to unite the capital’s disparate fighting groups. The Tripoli chiefs were nearing a deal on a unified command when two visitors stepped in. http://online.wsj.com/article/SB10001424052970204002304576627000922764650.html?mod=WSJEurope_hpp_LEFTTopStories

Regulators on Friday closed banks in Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey and Illinois, pushing this year’s national tally of collapsed banks to 80. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said the Georgia Department of Banking and Finance closed Piedmont Community Bank in grey, Ga., the state’s 20th failure of the year. State Bank and Trust Co. of Macon, Ga., will assume all of Piedmont’s deposits, the agency said. http://www.marketwatch.com/story/us-bank-failures-climb-to-80-in-2011-2011-10-15

Greece’s debt crisis cannot be solved without larger write downs on Greek debt and governments are trying to persuade banks to accept this, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Sunday, just days ahead of a key EU summit. The European Union is under huge pressure to present a plan at its October 23 summit that will decisively addresses the sovereign debt crisis by reducing Greece’s debt, stopping contagion and protecting Europe’s banks.http://www.reuters.com/article/2011/10/16/us-eurozone-idUSL5E7LG0LK20111016

An improvement in manufacturing, employment and retail sales data in the United States, and mounting signs that Europe will agree on a rescue plan large enough to contain the Greek debt crisis, have lifted some of the gloom overhanging the global economy. But the gains are highly tentative and policy mistakes in Brussels this week could easily upend the outlook. http://www.reuters.com/article/2011/10/16/us-economy-weekahead-idUSTRE79F1ZG20111016

Brent crude futures climbed toward $113 on Monday, extending the previous session’s sharp gains on hopes European policymakers would reach an agreement to tackle the euro zone’s debt crisis and help stem a slowdown in oil demand. Brent crude gained 37 cents to $112.60 a barrel at 0218 GMT, after rising to as much as $113. U.S. crude increased 52 cents to $87.32. “Oil markets have hit a bottom and sentiment is turning around to positive as the demand outlook improves,” said Tetsu Emori, a fund manager at Astmax http://www.reuters.com/article/2011/10/17/us-markets-oil-idUSTRE7922QH20111017

Gold was steady on Monday, after posting its biggest weekly gain since early September, as investors await concrete steps to tackle the euro zone debt crisis that could come out of a European Union summit this weekend. Spot gold edged up 0.2 per cent to $1,682.39 an ounce by 0320 GMT, after rising around 2.5 per cent in the previous week. U.S. gold inched up 0.1 per cent to $1,684.70. “Gold has not been showing its safe haven property in the past few weeks,” said Ong Yi Ling, an analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. http://www.reuters.com/article/2011/10/17/us-markets-precious-idUSTRE78M11C20111017

China‘s economy probably grew more than 9 per cent in the third quarter, indicating the nation remains an engine of global growth even as Europe grapples with the sovereign debt crisis and the U.S. recovery falters. Gross domestic product increased 9.3 per cent from a year earlier, according to the median estimate of 22 economists in a Bloomberg News survey. That would be the ninth straight quarter of expansion above 9 per cent and follow a 9.5 per cent gain in the previous three months. The data are due in Beijing tomorrow. http://www.bloomberg.com/news/2011-10-16/chinese-growth-may-exceed-9-with-global-recession-posing-biggest-risk-.html

Hong Kong‘s Chinese Gold & Silver Exchange Society, a century-old bullion bourse, started trading gold quoted in Yuan, boosting the city’s status as an offshore hub for the currency. The contract may generate as much as HK$6 billion ($770 million) in trades a day, exchange President Haywood Cheung said in an Oct. 14 interview. Daily bullion trading volume at the society, which has 171 active members, has jumped to HK$136 billion this year from last year’s HK$31 billion on appetite for gold as a haven from stock declines, he said. http://www.bloomberg.com/news/2011-10-16/hong-kong-starts-trading-bullion-in-yuan-to-tap-triple-demand-.html

The U.S. Senate’s vote to punish China for depressing its currency to promote cheap exports is the latest legislative ritual in which the message may be as important as the proposed sanction. U.S. House Speaker John Boehner practically declared the measure dead on arrival in the Republican-run chamber after the Senate’s 63-35 vote last week to let U.S. manufacturers seek duties on Chinese imports if they prove they were harmed by manipulation of the renminbi. Boehner, of Ohio, voiced “grave concerns” the measure may trigger a trade war. http://www.bloomberg.com/news/2011-10-16/china-currency-message-stronger-than-chance-of-u-s-sanctions.html

The Australian dollar weakened before the Reserve Bank of Australia releases tomorrow minutes of its meeting on Oct. 4 when Governor Glenn Stevens signaled there’s more scope to cut interest rates if necessary. The so-called Aussie snapped a three-day advance versus its U.S. counterpart on speculation its recent climb was excessive. The New Zealand dollar slid after a report showed the nation’s services industry slowed in September. Losses in the South Pacific nations’ currencies were limited as Asian stocks extended a global rally from last week. http://www.bloomberg.com/news/2011-10-17/australian-dollar-weakens-before-rba-minutes-snapping-three-day-advance.html

December looms as the deadline for tackling a U.S. fiscal mess punctuated by a $14.8 trillion national debt. But it’s December 2012, not 2011, that is really worth keeping an eye on. Dec. 23, 2011, is the legal deadline for Congress to approve at least $1.2 trillion in savings over 10 years to avoid an equal amount of across-the-board spending cuts, as part of a deal reached during debt talks in August. But a series of even more important events will dovetail following the November 2012 presidential election to create what some are calling a “perfect storm” for the nation’s economic affairs. http://www.cnbc.com/id/44925287

Bill Gross, manager of the world’s largest bond fund, apologized to his investors late Friday for his poor performance, saying “I’m just having a bad year.” In a Special Edition letter posted on PIMCO’s website, Gross, who runs the $242 billion PIMCO Total Return portfolio, wrote that he underestimated the contagion effect from the Europe debt crisis and the U.S. debt ceiling debacle. http://www.cnbc.com/id/44922949

It is no secret that the relationship between President Obama and Wall Street has chilled. A striking measure of this is the latest slew of campaign finance reports. Mitt Romney has raised far more money than Mr. Obama this year from the firms that have been among Wall Street’s top sources of donations for the two candidates. http://www.cnbc.com/id/44920282

International central banks are selling the most Treasuries since the credit crisis began just as institutional investors load up on U.S. government bonds. The Federal Reserve said its holdings of U.S. government debt on behalf of central bankers and institutional investors outside America has plunged $76.5 billion in the last seven weeks, the most since August 2007. At the same time, bond mutual funds are adding Treasuries, banks have increased their holdings 45 per cent in the past five years and the Fed has added $656 billion to its balance sheet this year. http://washpost.bloomberg.com/story?docId=1376-LT5XCO0D9L3501-2K0RLB0B36OLQBBBTUKA78D8NH

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. is poised to use its record cash for overseas acquisitions to take advantage of the cheapest valuations of oil and natural gas companies in three years as profit growth slows. “Reliance has a strong balance sheet and sustained earning base to pursue growth opportunities,” Chairman Ambani, 54, said Oct. 15 after the Indian refiner and explorer reported that a 16 per cent rise in second-quarter profit and sale of assets to BP Plc helped boost cash to 614.9 billion rupees ($12.6 billion). http://washpost.bloomberg.com/story?docId=1376-LT5KWV1A74E901-44MQ2H6C5UPH5RRD3JNO74MOVK

Top officials from the US Treasury and the International Monetary Fund are privately worried that Europe’s ‘Grand Plan’ to overcome the debt crisis is fundamentally deficient and may fail to restore market confidence. G20 finance ministers praised Europe’s efforts to “maximise the impact” of the EU’s €440bn bail-out fund (EFSF) and ensure that the region’s banks are “adequately capitalised”, but there were heated exchanges behind closed door as the Anglo-Saxon states, and India rebuked Europe’s leaders for failing to grasp the nettle and mobilize the full lending power of the European Central Bank. http://www.telegraph.co.uk/finance/financialcrisis/8830553/Lack-of-ECB-firepower-weakens-Europes-Grand-Plan.html

The Conservative chairman of an MP’s committee has warned that Government and regulators must be “careful” with their approach to the “Big Six” energy firms – or risk losing £200bn of vital investment into Britain’s energy infrastructure. Tim Yeo, the MP and chairman of the Energy and Climate Change Select Committee, said the energy groups will only make the £200bn of investment needed to update grids, replace ageing power plants and build wind turbines if there is the guarantee of returns and a “stable policy” in the UK. http://www.telegraph.co.uk/finance/newsbysector/energy/8830470/Government-must-be-careful-with-Big-Six.html

Germany’s foreign minister today lashed out at the United States over criticism the euro zone is not doing enough to solve its economic woes, noting that US debt had also contributed to the current crisis. Guido Westerwelle told the Bild am Sonntag weekly: “Let us not forget that the cause of the current crisis is too much debt in Europe, but also too much debt worldwide. “Therefore, I cannot understand some of the critical comments from our American friends regarding our policy of reducing debt.” Westerwelle’s remarks were the latest in a series of barbs between Berlin and Washington over Europe’s perceived dithering over the crisis.http://www.telegraph.co.uk/finance/financialcrisis/8829980/German-foreign-minister-hits-out-at-US-over-debt-crisis.html

Growth in the UK will slip to beneath 1 per cent this year as the euro zone crisis hits confidence, according to the latest forecast from the Ernst and Young ITEM club. The economic forecasting group, which uses the same model of the UK economy as the Treasury, also predicts that growth in 2012 will come in at just 1.5 per cent, well below the 2.2 per cent it expected as recently as August. The club, which also predicts that unemployment will rise to 2.7 million by the spring of 2013, has cut its growth forecasts because of the euro zone sovereign debt crisis, which it says has hit the confidence of businesses and jeopardized the prospects of exporters.http://www.independent.co.uk/news/business/news/euro-woes-hit-uk-growth-prospects-2371717.html

George Osborne will come under fresh pressure to take emergency measures to boost the economy this week, as a forecasting group, the Ernst & Young Item Club, warns that Britain is “stalled at a dangerous junction”. After official figures showed that unemployment jumped sharply in August, to its highest level in 17 years, Item’s Peter Spencer said the government should take targeted steps to protect jobs, such as a cut in national insurance contributions for younger workers and German-style top-up payments for short-time working. http://www.guardian.co.uk/business/2011/oct/16/item-club-cuts-uk-growth-forecasts

Sales of new motor vehicles slipped 1.5 per cent in September from a 15-month high, pausing after strong gains in the previous three months. Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed 86,872 vehicles were sold on a seasonally adjusted basis last month, down from 88,192 in August. Monthly sales in August were revised up a touch to show a rise of 3.4 per cent. Sales of sports utility vehicles fell 5.6 per cent in September, following a 10.1 per cent jump the previous month. http://www.smh.com.au/business/car-sales-hit-brakes-after-strong-run-20111017-1lse6.html#ixzz1b0s2rKZe

The Reserve Bank is pondering whether to take its foot off the policy brakes at a time when most of its rich-world peers are desperately trying to find an accelerator for their sputtering economies. Seeking to head off inflationary pressures, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has kept rates at 4.75 per cent for almost a year, a level it terms “tighter than normal”. But a darker economic outlook abroad and downward revisions to core inflation at home have led the RBA to flag the prospect of a cut in rates. In this case, it is not so much a question of whether the economy requires stimulus but whether it still needs to be restrained. http://www.smh.com.au/business/australia-still-the-odd-one-out-on-rates-20111017-1lsod.html#ixzz1b0s7pnzV

China has made a “secret commitment” to prop up the crisis-hit euro zone in return for budget reforms and public sector cuts, the Sunday Times reported, amid ongoing turmoil over the region’s debt crisis. The paper said Chinese representatives at the Paris G20 finance gathering on Saturday had indicated that Beijing was willing to pump tens of billions into the euro zone to purchase infrastructure assets from debt-plagued nations. The report, which quoted a source close to the talks, added that Chinese banks could also increase their purchases of euro zone sovereign debt. http://www.smh.com.au/business/world-business/china-makes-secret-euro-zone-commitment-report-20111017-1ls0k.html#ixzz1b0sCdQD5

Finance Minister Jim Flaherty and Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney are poised to formally acknowledge that a narrow focus on fighting inflation is no longer enough to provide stable growth in the Canadian economy. The Harper government is due to renew the central bank’s marching orders by the end of the year, and all indications are that the inflation-targeting regime credited with keeping price gains fairly reliable for two decades will remain largely as is.http://www.theglobeandmail.com/report-on-business/economy/bank-of-canada-to-get-marching-orders-to-look-beyond-inflation-targeting/article2202846/

Spain is on track to miss key targets for economic growth and deficit-cutting in 2011, analysts say, a grim scenario that is pounding its credit rating. Standard & Poor’s downgraded Spain’s credit rating Friday by a notch to AA-minus, a week after its rival Fitch Ratings sliced the rating by two notches to the same AA-minus level. http://www.straitstimes.com/BreakingNews/Money/Story/STIStory_723952.html

As China’s central and local governments have taken multiple relief measurements to help private firms, more small- and medium-sized enterprises trapped in the liquidity crunch are now seeing dawn break. Previous media reports stated that small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which contribute to 60 per cent of China’s industrial output and create 80 per cent of the country’s jobs, have faced an unprecedented crisis this year as they struggle to survive a fund shortage amid the country’s tightened macroeconomic control policies. http://news.xinhuanet.com/english2010/china/2011-10/17/c_131194972.htm

Trade between China and the European Union (EU) totaled 35.6 billion Euros (49.4 billion U.S. dollars) in July, allowing China to overtake the United States as the EU’s largest trade partner, the Ministry of Commerce said, citing the latest statistics from Eurostat. The overall value of China-EU trade in July exceeded that of the EU and the United States by 800 million Euros, accounting for 13.4 per cent of the region’s total imports and exports, according to data released by the EU’s statistics office. However, bilateral trade shrank for a second consecutive month in July, falling 0.8 per cent from the same period last year. http://news.xinhuanet.com/english2010/china/2011-10/16/c_131194386.htm

China’s listed banks are expected to post a 30-per cent year-on-year increase in net profits for the third quarter due to the increased spread of intermediary services, according to analysts. “Large banks saw the interest margin reach its peak in the second quarter, while small- and medium-size banks expected widened spreads,” said She Minhua, an analyst at Zhong De Securities. The net profits of listed banks will surge more than 31 per cent to 696.7 billion Yuan (109.2 billion U.S. dollars) in the first three quarters, according to a report by Sinolink Securities. http://news.xinhuanet.com/english2010/business/2011-10/15/c_131193388.htm

The European Union debt crisis will end in three years at the latest, meanwhile the euro will not fall apart and EU countries will be strengthened via reforms, said Li Daokui, a central bank advisor, on Saturday. Greece and Portugal are sure to default on their debt repayments, and they will have to tackle long-term structural problems imbedded in their economies, Li, a member of the Monetary Policy Committee with the People’s Bank of China, said in a forum held by Tsinghua University. Germany and France are capable of bailing themselves out by pumping liquidity into banks and other financial institutions through fiscal measures, Li said. http://news.xinhuanet.com/english2010/business/2011-10/16/c_131194222.htm

Emerging economies will face very tough situation and could have hard landing of growth if developed economies fall into the second recession since 2008, Dharmakirti Joshi, chief economist of India leading credit rating agency CRISIL Limited, said on Saturday. Now, the external risks are rising and external situation is unstable with some emerging economies like India, Vietnam and China having high inflation, Joshi told Xinhua in an interview. Joshi said, the situation in China, India and Indonesia will not be very bad since these countries have strong domestic demand. http://news.xinhuanet.com/english2010/business/2011-10/15/c_131193398.htm

Inflation in China continued to ease from a 37-month high for a second month in September, but remaining inflationary pressures limit the possibility of a shift in monetary or macro-economic policy . The country’s consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, climbed 6.1 per cent year-on-year in September from 6.2 per cent in August, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Friday. On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.5 per cent last month, the NBS said in a statement on its website. In the first nine months of this year, China’s CPI climbed 5.7 per cent from the same period last year, up from 5.4 per cent year-on-year in the first half, said the NBS.http://www.cs.com.cn/english/ei/201110/t20111017_3089856.html

Inflation again continues at higher levels and nobody is ready to believe that it can come down in the near future. One of the Deputy Governors of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already hinted that money tightening policy will continue. While the RBI is planning to announce its second-half monetary views and measures on October 25, it would be interesting to know that fiscal measures still continue to influence the monetary policy of the central bank and only a coordinated approach by the government and the RBI could bring down inflation. http://www.thehindu.com/business/article2543211.ece

As Japan emerges from political instability triggered by the fall of the Naoto Kan government, Tokyo has said that India will be exempted from cuts in Overseas Development Assistance (ODA) enforced on other countries following the tsunami and the Fukushima disaster in March-April of this year. India, the highest recipient of Japanese ODA since 2003 will thus maintain its pole position. The affirmation about Japanese commitment to helping India’s infrastructure and social sectors came ahead of External Affairs Minister S.M. Krishna’s visit next week for the Fifth India-Japan Strategic Dialogue on October 28 and 29. http://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/article2543280.ece

The Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) has revised its economic growth forecast for the current fiscal downward to 7.9 per cent from its earlier estimate of 8 per cent. “The decline in the forecast is entirely because of scaling down for the industrial sector,” the CMIE said in its monthly review, adding that the estimated 7.9 per cent growth would be lower than the 8.5 per cent expansion recorded in FY’11. The reduced forecast can also be attributed to a likely sharp fall in growth of the agriculture sector from a rather high 6.6 per cent to 2.9 per cent and a projected slowdown in industrial growth from 7.9 per cent to 7.5 per cent, the report said.http://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/economy/indicators/cmie-lowers-india-fy12-gdp-growth-projection-to-7-9/articleshow/10378160.cms

China’s automobile sales grew on-year for the fourth straight month in September as automakers revved up efforts to counter slowing demand in the world’s No. 1 car market, a trade group said Monday. Vehicle sales in China increased 5.5 per cent to 1.65 million units last month from a year earlier, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said. The figure was up 19.19 per cent from the previous month. From January to September, Chinese auto sales exceeded 13.63 million units, a rise of 3.62 per cent from a year earlier. http://english.yonhapnews.co.kr/business/2011/10/17/72/0501000000AEN20111017004400320F.HTML

Producer prices, an early indicator of inflation, rose less than economists estimated in September. Prices of goods leaving factories and mines grew 18 per cent from a year earlier after an 18.5 per cent advance in August, the State Statistics Service in Moscow said in an e-mailed statement Friday. The median forecast of eight economists surveyed by Bloomberg was 18.9 per cent. Factory-gate prices declined 0.7 per cent in September from the previous month after a 4.6 per cent rise in August, the service said. Economists predicted a decrease of 0.5 per cent, according to the median of eight estimates in a separate Bloomberg survey. http://www.themoscowtimes.com/business/article/producer-price-growth-slows/445616.html#ixzz1b0uUWzew

Finance ministers and central bankers from the G20 group of and advanced and emerging nations will debate the status of the dollar in the global financial system, a South African newspaper said on Friday. Quoting Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, the Business Day paper said that as well as considering Europe’s debt crisis, the meeting would examine proposals to make the IMF’s Special Drawing Rights more representative of the economic climate.http://www.fin24.com/Economy/G20-to-debate-dollars-reserve-status-20111014

European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet said the European Union’s treaty should be changed to prevent one member state from destabilizing the rest of the bloc, and urged stronger governance of the euro zone. “In my view it is necessary to change the treaty to prevent one member state from straying and creating problems for all the others,” Trichet said in interview broadcast on French radio Europe 1 and iTele television on Sunday. Asked whether this would mean getting rid of vetoes for member states, he said: “To do this, one even needs to be able to impose decisions.” http://www.khaleejtimes.com/biz/inside.asp?xfile=/data/business/2011/October/business_October271.xml§ion=business

The recent collapse in the price of copper may be signaling more than just a slowing economy or deeper correction in equity prices. In fact copper very well may not be foretelling but actually causing a severe stress within the Chinese economy. Chinese leaders have been trying to slow economic growth to manoeuvre a “soft landing” to combat rising prices. As inflation rises so does the very real threat of social unrest and the demand for higher wages. China’s export driven economy can ill afford rising input costs including labour while Chinese citizens can ill afford rising food costs. http://www.thetrader.se/2011/10/16/whats-doctor-copper-telling-us/

If you are going to read one summary thing this weekend, read this. By Things that make you go hmmm. In an interview with Der Spiegel in the days before the vote, Sulik made a hell of a lot more sense than pretty much any of the other Eurocrats who had been running around shooting off their mouths in the lead-up to various ratification votes: http://www.thetrader.se/2011/10/16/another-must-read-by-things-that-make-you-go-hmmm/

