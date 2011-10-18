Hey Wall Street, If You Still Think Occupy Wall Street Is A 'Fringe' Movement, Check This Out

Ethan Race was one of a group of protestors attempting to march away from St Paul’s Cathederal.

Photo: Yepoka Yeebo / Business Insider

Occupy Wall Street went global this weekend with protests launching in major cities around the world.What started as a few dozen people camping out in Lower Manhattan’s Zuccotti Park has become a world-wide craze.



We’ve collected YouTube videos uploaded by protesters all around the world to get a sense of how major cities aired their grievances.

You’ll see that there are definitely differences from place to place (like, from electronic dance parties in Berlin to the crowd singing in unison in South Africa).

However the protests manifested themselves, though, the sentiment was the same across the board. All the occupiers want to see big money out of government, and they want to see the wealth gap narrowed.

Basically, there’s no denying it now, this movement is hardly fringe.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.