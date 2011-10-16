It's Getting Massive, As Hundreds Of Occupy Wall Street Protests Are Happening All Around The World Today

More exponential growth for the “Occupy” protest movement.



This map shows all the protests planned around the world today:

Photo: http://map.15october.net/

There are already reports of arrests made in London.

Meanwhile, at the homebase in New York, protesters plan a huge day of marches.

Our Linette Lopez explained the planned schedule yesterday:

At 11:00 AM, they’re meeting at Liberty Plaza and marching to a nearby Chase bank.

At Noon there will be an all student rally for students in Washington Square Park.

At 1:00 PM there will be protesters in Tompkins Square Park.

At 3:30 PM the occupiers will be demonstrating against Mountain Top Removal at the New York Public Library on 42nd and 6th.

At 5:00 PM, there will be an Occupation Party in Times Square, culminating in a subway train party heading back to Zuccotti Park.

Finally, at 7:00 PM there will be a massive General Assembly at Zuccotti, where the Occupiers will discuss their plans for national representation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.