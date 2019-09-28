Here's who will be onstage for the October 15 Democratic debate hosted by CNN and The New York Times, what time it will start, and how to watch

Reuters Senator Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Kamala Harris participate in the 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Houston

Twelve 2020 Democratic presidential candidates have qualified for the fourth Democratic primary debate, which CNN and The New York Times will co-host on October 15, 2019.

CNN anchors Anderson Cooper and Erin Burnett as well as New York Times national editor Mark Lacey will moderate the debate.

The debate will be hosted at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio and will air at 8 p.m. ET.

the debate will be live-streamed on CNN.com and nytimes.com.

Twenty candidates qualified for both the June round of debates hosted by NBC and the July round hosted by CNN, prompting them to be split up between two nights each time.

In the September debate, ten candidates all debated on one stage for the first time. Since then, two more candidates – Rep.Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and businessman Tom Steyer – have qualified, making for the most crowded debate stage yet.

Steyer, a billionaire financier and first-time political candidate who has poured tens of millions of dollars into his own campaign, will appear on a presidential debate stage for the very first time in October. Gabbard qualified for the June and July debates, but narrowly missed the cut for the September debate.



The Democratic National Committee set much stricter thresholds for candidates to qualify for the September and October primary debates, requiring contenders to secure 130,000 unique donors and reach 2% support in four DNC-approved polls.

The field is significantly narrowing down, with multiple lower-tier candidates dropping out of the race after failing to meet the debate requirements, running out of money, or both.

Who will be on stage:

What time the debate will start and how to watch:

The debate will be hosted at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio and will air at 8 p.m. ET, CNN said. It’s not yet clear how long the debate is expected to run. Taking commercial breaks into accounts, previous 2020 presidential debates have run from two to three hours.

In addition to airing live on all CNN, CNN en Español, and CNN International, the debate will be live-streamed on CNN.com and nytimes.com. It will also be streamed on all CNN iOS, Android, Apple, Roku, and Chromecast apps.

If you can’t physically watch the debate, you can also tune in on NPR, the Westwood Radio Network, and Sirius XM channels 116, 454, and 795.

