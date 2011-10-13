October 13, 2011: Some News That Matters

emdotviaFlickr



Ft.com

Three bilateral trade agreements passed the US House of Representatives and Senate on Wednesday. But the votes came with a sense of relief rather than celebration from their supporters, and resignation rather than anger from their opponents, http://ftalphaville.ft.com/thecut/2011/10/13/701141/congress-agrees-trade-agreements/In a blow to Samsung, Apple has won an important legal battle in a Sydney court to block rival Samsung from selling its Galaxy Tab 10.1 in Australia ahead of the crucial Christmas shopping season, the FT reports. http://ftalphaville.ft.com/thecut/2011/10/13/701101/australian-court-blocks-samsung-tablet/

Growth in Chinese trade slowed significantly last month as the effects of the economic turmoil hitting its most important trading partners in Europe and the US, the FT reports. Overall Chinese exports increased 17.1 per cent in September from a year earlier, http://ftalphaville.ft.com/thecut/2011/10/13/701061/news-corp-questioned-over-circulation/‘

China has for the first time revealed the estimated size of its copper inventories, implying the country’s consumption may have been lower than thought, the FT says. Chinese copper inventories stood at 1.9m tonnes at the end of 2010, http://ftalphaville.ft.com/thecut/2011/10/13/701026/china-reveals-size-of-copper-inventory-2/

Leading European banks say they would rather sell assets than raise expensive new capital to meet compulsory demands from the European Union for higher capital ratios, threatening a further contraction of credit to the enfeebled Eurozone economy, http://ftalphaville.ft.com/thecut/2011/10/13/701001/eu-banks-could-shrink-to-hit-capital-rules-2/

Minutes from the September US Federal Reserve rate-setting committee meeting show that some members supported a new round of quantitative easing as an option, suggesting that “QE3” is still possible if the economy weakens further, http://ftalphaville.ft.com/thecut/2011/10/13/700931/fed-tempted-by-%e2%80%98qe3%e2%80%99-at-latest-meeting-2/

Research in Motion was battling to shore up its network on Wednesday as it emerged that an intermittent service outage preventing users accessing email had spread to half of all Blackberry subscribers worldwide,http://ftalphaville.ft.com/thecut/2011/10/13/700946/rim-battles-to-fix-blackerry-outage/

Grain output is growing as farmers chase high prices, according to US government figures, suggesting food inflation pressures may abate in the months to come, the FT reports. Farmers would harvest 681.2m tonnes of wheat and record crops of 860.1m tonnes of corn and 461.4m tonnes of rice in the current year, http://ftalphaville.ft.com/thecut/2011/10/12/700891/usda-raises-global-grain-output-forecast/

Bill Gross has made a big U-turn in the investment strategy of his $242bn fund after a high-profile bearish call on the US Treasury market backfired, triggering deep underperformance by the world’s largest bond fund, http://ftalphaville.ft.com/thecut/2011/10/12/700876/gross-u-turn-on-pimco-strategy/

Six of the world’s largest emerging markets exchanges on Wednesday unveiled an alliance in an unprecedented arrangement that aims to capture investor interest in leading emerging markets in each other’s markets at a time when exchanges globally have been consolidating. Under the alliance Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, BM&FBovespa of Brazil, the National Stock Exchange of India, the Bombay Stock Exchange, Johannesburg Stock Exchange and the two Russian exchanges that are in the process of merging – Micex and RTS – will cross-list each other’s stock index futures and index options contracts. They will be listed on each exchange in the local currency of each exchange, the exchanges said at the annual meeting of the World Federation of Exchanges in South Africa. http://www.ft.com/intl/cms/s/0/550c9024-f4c7-11e0-a286-00144feab49a.html#axzz1adP6fOCc

Wsj.com

Asian stock markets were mostly higher on Thursday, with exporters leading the charge in Tokyo while a strong Australian employment report buoyed the Australian dollar. Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.7%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.6% and South Korea’s Kospi Composite advanced 1.3%. New Zealand’s NZX-50 declined 0.5%, mainly hurt by further falls of over 2.5% for heavyweight Fletcher Building after the building products maker’s stock slumped on Wednesday on a profit warning. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up three points in screen trade. http://online.wsj.com/article/SB10001424052970204002304576627801852715900.html?mod=WSJEUROPE_hpp_LEFTTopWhatNews

China unveiled plans to support struggling private enterprises, including controls on unscrupulous lending practices. Many smaller private companies, unable to obtain bank loans because of the government’s tightening of credit to fight inflation, have turned to so-called shadow lenders for funding. Such lenders often charge exorbitant interest rates, and many smaller enterprises, struggling to repay the debt, have gone under.http://online.wsj.com/article/SB10001424052970203914304576626941813821726.html?mod=WSJAsia_hpp_LEFTTopStories

The head of Japan Bank for International Cooperation signaled Wednesday that the country’s cash-rich firms are ready to take advantage of the stronger yen to pursue overseas buyouts, saying the state-backed bank hopes to finance its first deal under a special government facility by the end of the year. Hiroshi Watanabe, JBIC’s president and a former top currency official, said the bank’s role in supporting the overseas expansion of domestic firms won’t necessarily accelerate a hollowing out the country’s industrial base. http://online.wsj.com/article/SB10001424052970204002304576626701770767280.html?mod=WSJASIA_hpp_LEFTTopWhatNews

India and Vietnam, whose leaders meet today in New Delhi, are squaring up for a fight with China over the right of a state-owned Indian oil and gas company to explore in disputed waters near Vietnam. China is embroiled in territorial disputes in the South China Sea with Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan. India’s ONGC, a state-owned oil and gas company, is planning to begin exploration next year at a block in waters claimed by both China and Vietnam. http://blogs.wsj.com/indiarealtime/2011/10/12/vietnam-india-stand-ground-over-china-dispute/

It appears that the world can take its eyes off Bratislava. Slovakia’s largest opposition party, after a bit of parliamentary gamesmanship, cleared the way Wednesday for the country to endorse changes to the €440 billion ($600 billion) euro-zone bailout fund that European political leaders have deemed essential to the bloc’s efforts to beat back the sovereign-debt crisis. Slovakia was the last holdout among the 17 nations that use the euro, and the Slovak agreement will end months of discussion about bolstering the fund. It isn’t the end of the story: The crisis has swelled in the meantime, and talks are under way about making the fund bigger yet. http://online.wsj.com/article/SB10001424052970204774604576627222780714598.html?mod=WSJEurope_hpp_LEFTTopStories

Top U.S. officials Wednesday provided fresh details about an alleged plot to assassinate Saudi Arabia’s U.S. ambassador, seeking to bolster their contention that the Iranian government was behind the scheme. The officials said they were sceptical at first about Iranian involvement, but grew persuaded when a $100,000 payment to the alleged plotters was traced to an elite Iranian military branch, the Qods Force. They http://online.wsj.com/article/SB10001424052970204774604576627414017293114.html?mod=WSJ_hp_LEFTTopStories

Former restaurant-industry executive Herman Cain has catapulted to the lead in the race for the Republican presidential nomination, as GOP voters grow disenchanted with Texas Gov. Rick Perry and remain wary of former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, a new Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll finds. Drawn by Mr. Cain’s blunt, folksy style in recent debates, 27% of Republican primary voters picked him as their first choice for the nomination, a jump of 22 percentage points from six weeks ago. http://online.wsj.com/article/SB10001424052970204774604576627282855836292.html?mod=WSJ_hp_LEFTTopStories

Marketwatch.com

The Bank of Korea reportedly kept its key rate on hold at 3.25% for the fourth straight month. The move was widely expected given current market concerns about the prospects for the global economy, which have overtaken worries about inflation trends. http://www.marketwatch.com/story/bank-of-korea-reportedly-keeps-key-rate-at-325-2011-10-12

Australia’s unemployment rate fell to 5.2% in September, from 5.3% in August, data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday showed. Economists had forecast an unemployment rate of 5.3% for the month, according to reports. The number of people in full-time work rose 10,800 to 8.0 million in September, the ABS said. The Australian dollar rose above $1.02 following the release of the jobs data http://www.marketwatch.com/story/australia-jobless-rate-falls-to-52-in-september-2011-10-12

Reuters.com

Gold prices held steady on Thursday, as optimism for a solution to the euro zone crisis underpinned sentiment, while tight physical supply in Asia continued to lend support. Spot gold edged up 0.1 per cent to $1,678.49 an ounce by 0257GMT, off a 2-1/2-week high of $1,691.6 hit in the previous session. U.S. gold inched down 0.1 per cent to $1,681. http://www.reuters.com/article/2011/10/13/us-markets-precious-idUSTRE78M11C20111013

Brent crude fell to near $111 on Thursday, snapping six days of gains, after trade data from China pointed to slower demand in the world’s second-largest oil consumer. Brent crude for November fell 19 cents to $111.17 a barrel by 0345 GMT, after a gain of 11.6 per cent over the previous six sessions. U.S. November crude slipped 72 cents to $84.85 a barrel, after tumbling to an intraday low of $84.64. http://www.reuters.com/article/2011/10/13/us-markets-oil-idUSTRE7922QH20111013

When lawyers for former hedge fund tycoon Raj Rajaratnam raised his failing health in advance of his sentencing on insider trading, they were following a familiar playbook in prominent white-collar cases. But arguments for a lighter sentence based on medical problems are not accepted easily. “(Judges) can and sometimes do take a defendant’s health and medical needs into account in sentencing,” said Stephanos Bibas, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania Law School. “But it’s also true that defendants know about this leniency and attempt to qualify for it causing judges to view some claims with a sceptical eye.” http://www.reuters.com/article/2011/10/12/us-galleon-rajaratnam-health-idUSTRE79B70C20111012

Bloomberg.com

Singapore’s economic growth probably nearly stalled last quarter as a faltering global recovery hurt exports, putting pressure on the central bank to join nations from Indonesia to Pakistan in easing monetary policy. Gross domestic product probably rose an annualized 0.8 per cent last quarter from the previous three months, when it fell 6.5 per cent, according to the median of 16 estimates in a Bloomberg News survey. The Monetary Authority of Singapore, which uses the island’s dollar as its main tool to manage inflation, may slow or end currency appreciation, a separate survey showed. Both reports will be released at 8 a.m. tomorrow. http://www.bloomberg.com/news/2011-10-12/singapore-economic-growth-seen-near-zero-may-prompt-slower-currency-gains.html

Warren Buffett, who is pushing for higher taxes on the wealthy, refused the request of a Republican congressman to swap tax returns and reiterated his pledge to publish the form if other billionaires would do the same. “If you could get other ultra-rich Americans to publish their returns along with mine, that would be very useful to the tax dialogue and intelligent reform,” Buffett said in a letter yesterday to Rep. Tim Huelskamp of Kansas. “I stand ready and willing — indeed eager — to participate,” he said in the letter, which was e-mailed to Bloomberg today by an assistant. http://www.bloomberg.com/news/2011-10-12/buffett-refuses-congressional-republican-s-offer-for-swap-of-tax-returns.html

About 25 per cent of millionaires in the U.S. pay federal taxes at lower effective rates than a significant portion of middle-income taxpayers, according to a legislative analysis. referential treatment of investment income and the reduced impact of payroll taxes on high earners lets about 94,500 millionaires pay taxes at a lower rate than 10.4 million “moderate-income taxpayers,” representing about 10 per cent of those making less than $100,000 a year, according to the report by the non-partisan Congressional Research Service dated Oct. 7. http://www.bloomberg.com/news/2011-10-12/one-fourth-of-millionaires-may-break-buffett-rule-study-says.html

U.S. stocks rose, briefly erasing the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s 2011 loss, as European leaders provided a road map to tame the debt crisis and the Federal Reserve said it discussed further asset purchases. Financial and industrial shares rose the most among 10 groups in the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) and Bank of America Corp. (BAC) jumped at least 2.7 per cent, following a rally in European lenders. General Electric Co. (GE) and3M Co. (MMM) added more than 1.6 per cent to pace gains among companies most- reliant on economic growth. PepsiCo Inc., the largest snack-food maker, increased 2.9 per cent as profit beat analysts’ estimates.http://www.bloomberg.com/news/2011-10-12/u-s-stock-futures-climb-on-speculation-of-debt-crisis-consensus.html

Foxbusiness.com

Sony said Wednesday that it had locked almost 100,000 user accounts on its PlayStation Network and other online services after detecting a spike in unauthorised log-in attempts. It was the latest in a series of online attacks on the company that have threatened to undermine user confidence in its Web-based offerings. Sony said some of its Bravia televisions might have a defect that could cause overheating, smoke and melting parts. Also Wednesday, Sony said it had discovered defective parts used in 1.6 million Bravia flat-panel televisions that could cause the televisions to melt. The company is offering free repairs worldwide. http://www.nytimes.com/2011/10/13/technology/sony-freezes-accounts-of-online-video-game-customers-after-hacking-attack.html?_r=1&ref=business

Washingtonpost.com

Loan losses at Chinese banks may climb to levels equivalent to 60 per cent of their equity capital as real-estate companies and local governments fail to repay debts, according to Credit Suisse Group AG. Nonperforming loans will probably increase to 8 per cent to 12 per cent of total debt in the “next few years,” causing losses amounting to 40 per cent to 60 per cent of Chinese banks’ equity, Hong Kong-based analysts led by Sanjay Jain at Credit Suisse wrote in a research report dated Oct. 12. Jain cut 2012 and 2013 profit estimates by as much as 25 per cent and maintained an “underweight” rating on the industry. http://washpost.bloomberg.com/story?docId=1376-LSYVU66TTDSU01-7BPD5CDO2U5E8Q205O5BDHLFMM

BBC.co.uk

The president of the European Commission, Jose Manuel Barroso, has set out a plan designed to bring an end to the eurozone debt crisis. In a speech, Mr Barroso said banks must set aside more assets to help guard against future losses. Banks supported by the eurozone bailout fund – the European Financial Stability Facility – should be stopped from paying dividends or bonuses, he said. The commission called it a “comprehensive response” to the crisis. http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-15279017

Three members of the Federal Reserve’s Open Market Committee (FOMC) voted against the Fed’s latest stimulus measures at its meeting last month, minutes have revealed. After the meeting, the Fed announced a $400bn (£254bn) bond programme designed to keep interest rates low. But three members argued for no additional stimulus. Two other unnamed members said the fragile state of the economy could justify stronger action. They went along with the Fed’s so-called Operation Twist programme as it did not rule out further action at a later date. http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-15279792

UK unemployment rose by 114,000 between June and August to 2.57 million, a 17-year high, according to official figures. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the unemployment rate also increased to 8.1%. The jobless total for 16 to 24-year-olds hit a record high of 991,000 in the quarter, a jobless rate of 21.3%. The number of people out of work and claiming benefits rose 17,500 to 1.6 million in September. http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-15271800

Telegraph.co.uk

Italy risks a debt spiral without “drastic” steps to cut spending and restore confidence in public finances, the country’s central bank governor has warned. “We must act fast. The sorts of interest rate rises seen over the last three months, if protracted, could lead to an uncontrollable spiral,” said Mario Draghi, who takes over as head of the European Central Bank next month. Mr Draghi said austerity measures must be enacted “immediately” and warned that Italy’s €54bn austerity package is “not enough”. http://www.telegraph.co.uk/finance/comment/ambroseevans_pritchard/8823122/Mario-Draghi-fears-Italian-debt-spiral.html

A downgrade of Britain’s top notch credit rating is potentially unavoidable because the country can not grow out of its debts, a leading asset manager has claimed. Legal & General Investment Management said “the UK’s credit rating is likely to be reviewed in the coming years” as it becomes clear that the Government will miss its growth forecasts and fall back into recession. The warning will come as a blow to George Osborne, who has staked his reputation on the UK retaining its AAA rating despite emerging from the recession with the biggest budget deficit in the G20. James Carrick, economist at LGIM, said that stimulus spending of about £17bn a year would help lift growth but “hasten” any ratings action. “Under all scenarios, we think the Chancellor will miss his projections,” he said. “We expect the debt-to-GDP ratio to remain on an explosive path no matter what the Government does. [As a result] ratings agencies might negatively review the UK’s AAA sovereign rating in coming years.” http://www.telegraph.co.uk/finance/financialcrisis/8822965/UK-rating-downgrade-unavoidable.html

Tax cuts and deregulation are urgently needed if the Government is to administer the “shot of adrenalin” needed to inject life into Britain’s ailing economy, a think tank has warned. The Centre for Policy Studies (CPS) argued that help targeted at businesses and Britain’s top earners would provide the best boost to the economy and give the Chancellor a better chance of meeting his deficit reduction plan. The CPS called for the abolition of the 50p tax rate among Britain’s top earners, a four percentage point cut in the main rate of corporation tax in 2012/13 to 21pc, cuts in employer National Insurance Contributions, and a £500 increase in personal allowances.http://www.telegraph.co.uk/finance/economics/8822867/Think-tank-calls-for-tax-cut-to-boost-economy.html

The number of commercial properties sold at the latest Allsop auction, a key barometer of the health of the UK market, has fallen to the lowest level for three years. Out of the 166 shops, banks and warehouses available at the auction, buyers have not been found for 50 properties. Duncan Moir, an auctioneer at Allsop, said there was a “pricing disconnect” between buyers and sellers after a “difficult” summer for the economy and property market. The properties that have not been sold include an Oddbins in Clapham, a warehouse in Liverpool, and a charity shop in Hereford. http://www.telegraph.co.uk/finance/newsbysector/constructionandproperty/8822931/Commercial-property-auction-sales-at-three-year-low.html

Guardian.co.uk

Britain is now the second-largest buyer of foreign companies in the world, new research shows, despite, concerns that it is an easy hunting ground for overseas predators. Hewlett-Packard’s £7bn swoop on Autonomy, Britain’s largest software company, in August reignited concern about how many UK firms were being acquired by overseas competitors. Northumbrian Water became the latest UK utility to fall into foreign hands after a $7.8bn takeover by Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-Shing the same month. http://www.guardian.co.uk/business/2011/oct/13/mergers-and-acquisitions-autonomycorporation

Smh.com.au

Policies in India end up looking like something the cat dragged in: mauled and grubby. That’s what happens when you keep fiddling with a policy, picking at it, twisting it, tearing it, diluting it, denting it and disfiguring it through endless revisions and excisions. India’s policy on opening up the retail sector looks very (excuse the pun) shop-soiled. After five years of dithering, the ruling Congress Party is finally inching towards approving a policy that would allow up to 51 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in multi-brand retail. http://www.smh.com.au/business/indias-retail-policy-remains-shopsoiled-20111012-1ll07.html#ixzz1adUjgOOJ

Treasurer Wayne Swan said the economy could fall into a slump on par with the downturn Australia suffered during the global financial crisis if Europe’s cascading debt crisis was not resolved. In a call for world leaders to act quickly to resurrect global growth, Mr Swan also conceded Australia’s budget could be threatened by events overseas. http://www.smh.com.au/national/swan-warns-of-looming-slump-if-europe-falters-20111012-1ll6s.html#ixzz1adUo6qhM

Theglobeandmail.com

For every Apple iPad sold in the United States, the U.S. trade deficit with China increases by about $275. Yet by far the most value embedded in the device accrues to Apple and sustains thousands of well-paid design, software, management and marketing jobs in the United States. By contrast, the value captured in China by the labourers who assemble Apple’s products is a mere $10 or so, according to researchers led by Kenneth Kraemer of the University of California, Irvine, who crunched the data. http://www.theglobeandmail.com/report-on-business/economy/economy-lab/daily-mix/punishing-china-no-boon-for-us-manufacturing-jobs/article2198638/

Straitstimes.com

Euro zone nations are mulling ways of multiplying by up to fivefold, or to 2.5 trillion euros (S$4.4 trillion), the firepower of their rescue fund, EU sources told AFP on Wednesday. European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso earlier on Wednesday urged the 17-nation euro zone to increase the firepower of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), without governments provide new guarantees. ‘We should maximise its capacity,’ he said in a speech to the European Parliament, without offering further details. One EU source said experts were looking at several options to ‘leverage’ the EFSF’s potential financial impact.http://www.straitstimes.com/BreakingNews/Money/Story/STIStory_722827.html

Xinhuanet.com

China’s banking regulator said Wednesday that it has begun soliciting public opinions on a new draft in a bid to improve banks’ liquidity risk management and safeguard the safety and stability of China’s banking system. The draft is expected to be implemented on Jan. 1, 2012, according to a statement by the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) on its website. The CBRC draft arrives at a time when many Chinese banks face a liquidity crunch, as the government has implemented tightening measures this year to tame soaring inflation. http://news.xinhuanet.com/english2010/china/2011-10/13/c_131188001.htm

Evening lights shining from surrounding factories shatter the dark silence dominating buildings owned by the Zhengdeli Shoes Company. Piles of unfinished shoes sit the company’s warehouse and workshops. A few security guards stand by a gate where workers sporadically come and go. This was the scene after news broke that the company’s boss, Shen Kuizheng, committed suicide to escape debts. The company is located in Wenzhou, China’s entrepreneurial capital. http://news.xinhuanet.com/english2010/china/2011-10/13/c_131188000.htm

The Bank of Korea (BOK) Governor Kim Choong-soo said Thursday the central bank would sustain its interest rate normalization policy down the road in a bid to tame demand-pull inflation and high inflation expectations. “We cannot downplay financial and economic conditions at home and abroad, so the central bank froze the rate. But, there is no change in monetary policy direction of normalizing interest rates,” Kim told reporters after the October rate-setting meeting. http://news.xinhuanet.com/english2010/business/2011-10/13/c_131189147.htm

The eurozone industrial production rose by 1.2 per cent in August from the previous month, the European Union (EU)’s statistic office Eurostat said on Wednesday. In the wider 27-member EU region, the seasonally adjusted industrial index in August increased by 0.9 per cent from July, the office said. Year on year, both regions registered a 5.3-per cent and a 4.3-per cent rise respectively. In August 2011, production of capital goods grew by 2.1 per cent in the eurozone compared with the previous month, and by 1.6 per cent in the EU. Non-durable consumer goods rose by 1.1 per cent and 0.7 per cent respectively in the same period. http://news.xinhuanet.com/english2010/business/2011-10/12/c_131187728.htm

Cs.com.cn

China condemned the U.S. on Wednesday after the Senate passed a bill that would punish Beijing for alleged currency manipulation, warning that the proposed legislation risks triggering a trade war. The bill is essentially trade protectionism, a serious violation of World Trade organisation rules, Foreign Ministry spokesman Ma Zhaoxu said. The US Senate passed the Currency Exchange Rate Oversight Act, 63-35, which threatens to punish China for allegedly undervaluing its currency with retaliatory tariffs on imports from China. The People’s Bank of China said that blaming China’s “undervalued” currency will not solve U.S. domestic problems, such as high unemployment and huge trade deficits, nor will it reduce trade imbalances between the two countries. http://www.cs.com.cn/english/ei/201110/t20111013_3085583.html

China will continue to increase its investment in water conservancy infrastructure and accelerate the building of projects to counter drought and flood, a senior water resources official said on Wednesday. By the end of September, China had invested nearly 260 billion yuan (41 billion U.S. dollars) in 2011 in building water conservancy infrastructure, with the central government’s investment reaching 114 billion yuan, Jiao Yong, deputy minister of water resources, told a news conference. The investment has been primarily used to supply clean and safe drinking water to 63.5 million rural residents, to reinforce 6,595 dangerous reservoirs, to harness 800 rivers and to build early warning systems for flooding in 1,100 counties, he said. http://www.cs.com.cn/english/ei/201110/t20111013_3085533.html

Thehindu.com

For a second successive month, industrial output has registered tepid growth, indicative of a slowdown setting in. The official index of industrial production (IIP) rose 4.1 per cent in August on a year-on-year basis. Although this is marginally higher than the revised 3.8 per cent growth for the previous month — the earlier July estimate was 3.3 per cent — the fact that it comes on a lower base of 4.5 per cent (against an increase of almost 10 per cent for July 2010) worries. Among the major IIP segments, the index for manufacturing rose 4.5 per cent in the latest recorded period, while amounting to minus 3.4 per cent for mining and 9.5 per cent for electricity. http://www.thehindubusinessline.com/industry-and-economy/article2530745.ece?homepage=true&ref=wl_home

India and Vietnam have set a target of achieving bilateral trade of $7 billion by 2015 from the current level of $2.7 billion, the Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh, said on Wednesday. “We have agreed to work towards early finalisation of the India-Asean Free Trade Agreement in Services and Investment,” he said in a statement to the media after official-level talks with the Vietnam President, Mr Truong Tan Sang. Addressing captains of industry, Vietnam’s President invited Indian businessmen to invest in sectors such as healthcare, oil & gas, manufacturing and agro-industry. Vietnam has devised a 10-year strategy for the development of infrastructure, including electrical power, roads and sea-ports, which offer big opportunities to Indian companies, he said. http://www.thehindubusinessline.com/industry-and-economy/article2531730.ece?homepage=true&ref=wl_home

Economictimes.com

India Inc is upbeat about the economic growth prospects in the second half of current fiscal and majority of the companies surveyed said they plans to increase their headcount in the next two years, says Regus. The Regus global business confidence index for India rose by 11 points to 145 in the six months since April 2011. Indian firms are optimistic about economic growth in the second half of current fiscal and plans to recruit people because of its robust performance during the April-September period of 2011. http://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/news-by-industry/jobs/india-inc-buoyant-on-hiring-economic-growth-regus/articleshow/10314621.cms

The Reserve Bank of India has hinted that it may not pause raising key policy rates until inflation is within its comfort zone despite corporates and banks urging the central bank to pause. “Inflation is hurting poor people,” said RBIgovernor D Subbarao. “We need to tame inflation before bringing down rates,” he said. The central bank has also reiterated that supplyside issues must be addressed to curb prices. “It (further rate hike) depends on the inflation situation,” RBI deputy governor Subir Gokarn said while addressing students in the western city of Jaipur. “We raise rates not because it is an end in itself. To the extent we see the problem persisting, there is a basis to raise rates, but if we see the problem is starting to ease off, then that would provide the basis for a change,” he added. Inflation has remained above 9% almost on a secular basis for more than a year now.http://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/economy/indicators/rbi-hints-at-more-rate-increases-till-inflation-is-contained/articleshow/10335247.cms

Yonhapnews.co.kr

South Korea’s 600 largest conglomerates plan to increase investments by 13.7 per cent in 2011 but actual spending may be cut due to the global economic slowdown, a poll showed Thursday. The survey conducted by the Federation of Korean Industries (FKI) showed local businesses groups planning to invest a combined 125.39 trillion won (US$108.11 billion) this year on facility upgrades and research and development. Of the total, manufacturing businesses will invest around 81.13 trillion won, up 9.5 per cent compared to the year before, with non-manufacturing sector investment increasing 22.3 per cent to slightly more than 44.27 trillion won. http://english.yonhapnews.co.kr/business/2011/10/13/19/0501000000AEN20111013006300320F.HTML

Themoscowtimes.com

Moscow has been designated the most desirable European city for companies to expand into for the second year running, according to a survey by global property consultant Cushman & Wakefield. Of the 501 European companies participating in the survey, 57 said they expect to open an office in Moscow within the next five years — up 20 per cent from 2010. “This [rise in corporate development in Moscow] is being accelerated by very strong expansion in consumer spending, with the potential for this to be leveraged up considerably due to the current low levels of penetration of consumer credit, strong growth in B2B [business-to-business] sales and large potential in regional cities beyond the traditional powerhouses of Moscow a nd St. Petersburg,” said Tim Millard, managing director of Cushman & Wakefield in Russia. http://www.themoscowtimes.com/business/article/moscow-ranked-top-for-new-business/445332.html#ixzz1adXXVB7L

Fin24.com

Johannesburg – The Reserve Bank struck a dovish note about the economy on Wednesday due to global weakness, suggesting there is still a chance of a rate cut despite a stronger-than-expected performance by the manufacturing sector in August. Analysts dismissed as a blip an unexpected rise in factory output to 5.6% year-on-year (y/y) from a 6.2% fall in July, and said the sector was still in trouble. http://www.fin24.com/Economy/Sarb-suggests-rate-cut-not-ruled-out-20111012

Tehrantimes.com

India and Iran have worked out a payments solution to the bilateral trade that had almost stalled because of the US sanctions on Iran. India will pay for at least half of the oil and non-oil imports from Iran by depositing the equivalent rupees in accounts opened with Indian banks, a government official told Economic Times (ET). The balance trade will be settled through dollar payments routed via foreign banks. “This will also provide relief to our exporters who have not received payments for an estimated 1,800 crore of goods shipped since December,” the official added. http://tehrantimes.com/index.php/economy-and-business/3498-india-to-place-25b-in-the-local-rupee-accounts-for-clearing-dues-to-iran

Thetrader.se

If you still wonder why Occupy Wall Street is getting more supporters by the day…surveys in China and the U.S. reveal Chinese are struggling less than Americans to put food on their tables. Six per cent of Chinese in 2011 say there have been times in the past 12 months when they did not have enough money to buy food that they or their family needed, down significantly from 16% in 2008. Over the same period, the percentage of Americans saying they did not have money for food in the previous 12 months more than doubled from 9% in 2008 to 19% in 2011. http://www.thetrader.se/2011/10/12/chinese-struggle-less-than-americans-to-put-food-on-the-table/

Below daily chart of SPX. Note how the index makes turning points, with tails at “extreme” levels. As we wrote earlier, this is a mean reverting market, and today might just have been that reversal day, so many shorts have been praying for, but now majority have covered. The ones doubling down all the way up, will cover at the first move down, so we could expect fast moves to the downside. Welcome to Greed and Fear Market. http://www.thetrader.se/2011/10/12/was-today-a-turning-point-as-short-covered-in-panic/

This post originally appeared at The Trader.

