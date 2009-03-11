Octo-mum Conquers The Media

Nadya Suleman, the California woman who loaded up on fertility treatments and then had 8 kids even though she’s on food stamps and already had 6 children, is going to be OK. This is thanks to our fine media industry.



She has a new $564,900 house, purchased with money earned from a series of five-figure video, photography and book deals. “$15,000 here, $25,000 there,”a source told TMZ.

She’s accepted in $1.1 million-per-year child care services from charity Angels In Waiting as a part of a deal to appear in a reality TV show and on Dr. Phil.

