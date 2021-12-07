Octavia Spencer says her house is haunted by an old Western film star: ‘I love him because he kind of sorts out the bad people’

Octavia Spencer. Lionsgate

Spencer says there’s a ghost in her house, but they are on good terms.

“He doesn’t haunt me, we have boundaries,” she told Ellen DeGeneres.

Spencer said she loves the ghosts because he “sorts out the bad people that shouldn’t be there.”

Octavia Spencer believes she’s living with the ghost of a Western movie star.

In a recent visit to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the Oscar-winner revealed that the Spanish-style, 1,714-square-foot home she lives in is haunted, but she has no problem with her spiritual roomie.

“I grew up watching Westerns, and I bought this house, and it was owned by a guy who did Westerns, so I must have been a fan of his,” Spencer said. “And I think he is my protector, I love him.”

“He kind of sorts out the bad people that shouldn’t be there,” she continued. “He runs them out. If they stay at my place, they don’t wanna come back. And that’s how I know that they don’t belong here. If you’re a person that belongs there, everybody is like, ‘Oh, your place is so welcoming. It’s so great.’ And that’s how I feel about it.”

Octavia Spencer at the 2018 Oscars. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

However, Spencer said that the ghost can get annoying at times, especially when she’s away from the house for long periods of time.

“When I leave for a long time he’s a little shady,” the “Ma” star said. “The doors close, the lights go off when I turn them on. The only problem… I love my ghost — I just don’t want you bringing your ghost to my house. I don’t want anybody’s ghost thinking they can be friends with my ghost.”

“My ghost can haunt me, but he doesn’t haunt me,” she continued. “We have boundaries.”