Chad Ochocinco Is Reportedly Losing $46,000 A Month

Chad Johnson (Ochocinco) was sentenced to 30 days in jail last week after he goofed around in the court room at a hearing for violating his probation from a previous domestic violence case. Johnson apologized to the judge for his actions, and he was released from jail today, according to the Miami Herald.



But that doesn’t mean everything is going well for the former NFL player. TMZ is reporting that Johnson is losing $45,982 every month.

TMZ obtained documents from April showing Johnson only makes about $3,000 a month, and between $16,000 in child support and his other expenses, he’s reportedly losing tons of money every month.

The document says Johnson’s expenses include (from TMZ):

“Johnson forks over $9,063.24 in mortgage payments, $2,500 for food, $2,650 on car expenses, $3,500 on clothing, $250 for grooming, $5,000 on entertainment, $1,000 for pet expenses along with various other expenses that total $31,154.76.”

If Johnson doesn’t get picked up by an NFL team this year, he’s going to have to seriously think about cutting back on his lavish lifestyle. He could start by selling his crazy aquarium bed.

