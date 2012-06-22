Chad Ochocinco Proposed To His Girlfriend While Playing Call Of Duty

Nicholas Schwartz
Chad Ochocinco

Photo: callofduty.com and YouTube

Chad Ochocinco of the Miami Dolphins recently proposed to “Basketball Wives” actress Evelyn Lozado, and you’ll never believe how he popped the question.In an interview with Yahoo! Music, Lozado revealed that Ochocinco surprised her when he invited a jeweler to the house. He was playing the popular first-person shooter Call of Duty when the jeweler arrived, and still had his headset on.

“He was like, ‘Which one do you like?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know. This one.’ It was in a separate box. I picked that one. Put it on. He goes, ‘Alright, so we’re engaged.’

Ochocinco then went back to team deathmatch. Romantic.

The couple doesn’t seem to have any qualms about airing dirty laundry in public, though. Chad and Evelyn are already getting in fights on Twitter.

