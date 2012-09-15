Chad Johnson Explains Why Jay Cutler Isn't As Terrible As You Think

Chad Johnson is chaperoning his daughter’s field trip to Disney On Ice today.



He’s also fielding questions about Jay Cutler — who went 11/27 for 126 yards and INTs against the Packers last night, and is now getting roasted by everyone in the world.

Extremely talented, rocket arm n accurate when given ample time to throw… RT @ziceybraumseil: your unfiltered opinion of jay cutler…go! — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) September 14, 2012

Try being a QB under duress with Clay Matthews on your arse playing Madden, now imagine n real life RT @jordanalkire: terrible decision maker — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) September 14, 2012

As crazy as Johnson is, this is probably a pretty accurate analysis.

Cutler was sacked seven times last night, and has been under constant pressure during his tenure in Chicago. Part of that has to do with the Bears’ offensive scheme — which typically utilizes extra receivers rather than extra pass catchers. But you don’t find yourself on the ground that much unless you have some issues along the offensive line, and that’s not Cutler’s fault at all.

