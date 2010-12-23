Ochocinco is "Mad Chad" After Coach Calls Him "Mopey"

Photo: AP

Chad Ochocinco is not one to be shy on Twitter, so it comes as no surprise that he responded in 140 characters when his coach called him “mopey” and implied he always sulks when facing adversity. “Since when the f**k am I ever mopey? I’m injured for the 1st time in 9 years and it’s called being mopey, unless I’m dead then i get respect,” he tweeted.



Normally, we’d draw some conclusion about how there’s unrest in the Bengals locker room, and how inappropriate it is that the confrontation is happening through the media.

But this is Chad Ochocinco. Between his reality show and his 1.5 million Twitter followers, everything the man does is public property. Marvin Lewis probably figured his message had a better chance of reaching Ochocinco if it could fit in a condensed link.

The truth is this marks the end of Ochocinco’s career in Cincinnati. On SportsCenter, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Bengals would not pick up Ochocinco’s $6 million option for next season. For his part, Ochocinco admitted that was probably true.

He’ll need to find a team that both has the number 85 available and wears some orange, lest he have to change his name or the colour scheme of his top selling iOS app. We hope that team appears on Hard Knocks next year.

