Mexico Goalie Makes An Unreal Diving Save Off The Line, Single-Handedly Earns Huge 0-0 Draw With Brazil

Mexico drew Brazil 0-0 in a Group A upset at the World Cup.

The scoreline is misleading.

It could have realistically been 3-0 or 4-0 Brazil if it wasn’t for Memo Ochoa, the Mexican stopper who had the best individual performance from a goalkeeper at the World Cup so far.

Ochoa was everywhere. He made three reaction saves from point-blank range.

His best save of the day — and the save of the tournament overall — came in the 25th minute. Neymar fired a curling header toward the corner on a cross from Dani Alves. Ochoa, who started at the center of the goal, dove to his right and just touched it past the bar.

It was literally off the line, according to the goal-line technology:

This is a great result for Mexico. They’re now firmly in the driver’s seat to advance from Group A. Croatia, which lost to Brazil in the opening game, likely need wins over both Cameroon and Mexico to finish above El Tri.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.