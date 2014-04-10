Meet The 31-Year-Old Hedge-Fund Trader Who Made $US119 Million Last Year

Thirty-one-year-old Och-Ziff hedge-fund trader James “Jimmy” Levin took home $US119 million in compensation for 2013, Forbes reports.

According to an SEC filing, Levin was compensated primarily in stock. He did not receive “any salary or other cash compensation except for certain limited perquisites of the type that we have customarily paid to all of our executive managing directors,” the filing said.

Levin, the head of a 14-person credit team for Daniel Och’s Och-Ziff, crushed it in 2012. His $US7.5 billion bet on “structured credit” debt instruments earned the firm $US2 billion before fees, The Wall Street Journal reported at the time.

Levin, now also an executive managing director, joined Och-Ziff in 2006. Before that, he worked in distressed debt and statistical arbitrage investing at Dune Capital Management and Sagamore Hill Capital Management.

He holds a degree in computer science from Harvard.

He first met Och when he was a summer-camp counselor. Levin taught Och’s son how to water-ski, the Journal reported.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.