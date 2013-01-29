A 3,500-Pound Great White Shark Is Swimming Up And Down The East Coast

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

If you are ever searching for a great white shark, look no further than the OCEARCH Global Shark Tracker, which provides the location of all the tagged great white sharks in the world. The sharks have been tagged with a tracker that communicates with research satellites, telling scientists the shark’s location.Great white sharks live throughout the oceans of the world, anywhere the water is between 54 and 75 degrees. They aren’t uncommon off the coast of the U.S.



The researchers have posted all the GPS data from the sharks they track online, where you can see the latest blip from the trackers on a map, and dive into any individual shark’s previous blips, which indicate where they have been in the past.

From this, we can see there’s a great white shark named Mary Lee that’s been swimming up and down the East Coast since September. She is currently off the coast of New Jersey. Mary Lee is a 16-foot-long female Great White shark weighing almost 3500 pounds. She was first tagged in Cape Cod on 17 September, and the researchers have been tracking her ever since. Here’s where she’s been since then:

A second female shark, name Genie, was also tagged in Cape Cod, and has since settled off the coast of South Carolina. The rest of the sharks that have been tagged by the researchers are hanging out at the tip of South Africa or near Madagascar. Take a look at the map for yourself. Here’s the latest:

