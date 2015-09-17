This chart shows all 10 of the likeliest ocean worlds in space

Ask someone “which way is the ocean?” and they will probably point toward the coast.

NASA would tell you to look up at the stars.

Earth boasts roughly 320 million cubic miles’ worth of water. That’s a lot of life-giving liquid, yet it’s a drop in the bucket compared to the rest of the solar system.

For example, Europa — a small moon that orbits Jupiter — probably has a subsurface ocean that hides more than twice as much water than all the water combined on Earth.

Now, with news of Saturn’s icy moon Enceladus harboring a global, salty, organic nutrient-filled ocean beneath its crust, it’s not hard to daydream what other ocean worlds are out there drifting through space — and what may or may not be swimming in them.

To boot the point, an artist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab created the “Ocean Worlds” infographic below.

Keep scrolling to get a taste of the many mysterious oceans that likely slosh around in our celestial backyard.

NOW WATCH: This animated map shows how different our oceans will be by 2050



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.