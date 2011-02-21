If You Still Don't Think The Weather Is To Blame For Grain Prices, See This Chart

From Morgan Stanley, a great chart comparing grain prices to an index of extreme weather activity.
It’s fairly hard to deny.
Photo: Morgan Stanley
And from the same report, just a one-week look at Chinese food prices tells a similar story. The one group that saw weather return to normal recently saw its price gains moderate.
* Thanks to the alleviation of drought in Northern China, grain prices—that only edged up by 0.22ppts–stabilised in the first 10 days of February.
* Chinese New Year and cold weather continued to fuel the increase of meat prices, especially pork prices.
* Vegetable prices continued to jump on the back of New Year effect and lagged effect from supply disruption by the icy rain in Southern China.
Photo: Morgan Stanley
