This 6-month cruise in 2024 will sail around the world with tickets starting at nearly $50,000 — see what it’ll be like on board

- Norwegian Cruise Line Holding’s Oceania Cruises has unveiled a 180-day 2024 around-the-world cruise.
- Staterooms and suites range from about $48,500 to nearly $174,000.
- Months-long cruises have booked up after being announced fast since the resumption of sailing in the US.
If sailing around the world is at the top of your bucket list, Oceania Cruises has the perfect trip for you.
The Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings brand has unveiled its latest “2024 Around the World in 180 Days” world cruise starting at $48,500 per person, giving travelers the chance to circumnavigate the globe.
Oceania Cruises has become known for its grand six-month sailings, and so far, customers have been loving them.
Months at sea may seem monotonous, but these cruises have recently become a hot option for travelers.
Monthslong cruises sold out in as fast as three hours throughout 2021, and Oceania is no exception.
The announcement of the 2024 global sailing comes a year after the cruise line unveiled its 2023 six-month world cruise, which sold out in one day.
“Despite the challenges the world faces today, travelers are clearly bullish on the future and are embracing these new opportunities to travel the world,” Bob Binder, president and CEO of Oceania Cruises, said in a statement at the time.
Now, the cruise line is looking to repeat this success with its 2024 itinerary, which will hit 96 ports across 34 countries.
Passengers will get to spend their half-year sailing the world aboard Oceania’s 684-guest Insignia vessel, which will also be used for the 2023 world cruise.
The cruise will start in Los Angeles before heading west towards stops like Hawaii, New Zealand Australia, Japan, Vietnam …
… India, Oman, Greece, France, and Iceland before finally ending in New York.
The 180-day cruise will also include 24 overnight stays in countries like Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, and Indonesia.
Folks without their sea legs may shudder at the thought of sailing for six months, but the Insignia has plenty of onboard venues to keep passengers entertained, including a spa, art workshops, putting greens …
… bars, a casino, a pool, and a library.
And if you’re looking to splurge, you can book one of Insignia’s suites ranging from $101,500 to up to $174,000.
Or you can add on one of the “Grand Voyages,” four 72 to 82-day extensions aboard other vessels. These supplements are an additional $15,200 to $21,200.
This price tag may seem hefty, but at least it comes with half of your year planned out for you, roundtrip airfare, laundry, and internet.
