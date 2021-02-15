This 180-day global cruise is at least $41,600 a person and sold out in one day — see what it will be like on board

Oceania Cruises The Insignia in Sydney, Australia.

Oceania Cruises’ “Around the World in 180 Days” 2023 sailing just sold out in one day.

Bob Binder, Oceania Cruises’ president and CEO, attributes its quick sale time to “pent-up demand.”

Prices range from $US41,600 to $US155,600 for the cruise that hits 33 countries.

On January 27, Oceania Cruises opened bookings for its 180-day long cruise set for 2023. The trip then sold out within a day.

The COVID-19 pandemic may have halted cruise sailings in the US, but that’s not stopping people from booking future trips, even if the voyages are almost two years out. This includes people who have never sailed with Oceania before: 33% of the bookings were made by new guests instead of experienced Oceania travellers.



“Despite the challenges the world faces today, travellers are clearly bullish on the future and are embracing these new opportunities to travel the world and create lifelong memories,” Bob Binder, president and CEO of Oceania Cruises, said in a statement.

The number of new guests on the 180-day cruise and the speed at which it sold out reflects “tremendous pent-up demand,” Binder said in a statement on the news release.

Oceania Cruises The Toscana restaurant on Insignia.

And apparently, 180 days out at sea isn’t enough for some of its guests.

Oceania Cruises The Waves Grill on Insignia.

According to the cruise line, 20% of its world cruise guests have decided to lengthen the voyage to 218 days.

Oceania Cruises The spa on Insignia.

The sold out trip will span from January 15, 2023 to July 13, 2023 …

Oceania Cruises The Insignia ship.

… and will start and end in San Francisco.

Oceania Cruises The spa on Insignia.

The “Around the World in 180 Days” cruise hits 96 ports in 33 countries …

Oceania Cruises The Insignia in Sydney, Australia.

… including Namibia, Argentina, the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, and Thailand.

Oceania Cruises The Insignia.

The trip also includes three days in Antarctica and 61 UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Oceania Cruises The Insignia in China.

These sites include the Great Wall of China, the Valongo Wharf Archaeological Site in Brazil, the Itsukushima Shinto Shrine in Japan …

Oceania Cruises The Terrace Cafe on Insignia.

… the volcanoes of Kamchatka in Russia, the Singapore Botanic Garden, and Glacier Bay National Park in the US.

Oceania Cruises The penthouse suite on Insignia.

In total, the cruise will cross 24 time zones across four continents.

Oceania Cruises The Insignia.

Guests will be spending their 180 days at sea on Oceania’s “Insignia” ship.

Oceania Cruises The penthouse suite on Insignia.

The Insignia includes four restaurants, eight bars, and 342 suites …

Oceania Cruises The Terrace Cafe on the Insignia.

… accommodating a total of 684 guests.

Oceania Cruises The grand staircase on the Insignia.

And what would be a global cruise without cuisine inspired by the worldwide destinations?

Oceania Cruises Food from the Toscana on the Insignia.

There’s even plant-based options for the vegetarian and vegan cruisers.

Oceania Cruises The Impossible cheese burger on Insignia.

Spending half of the year on a ship may seem like a lot, but the Insignia has a variety of options to keep you entertained while you’re out at sea …

Oceania Cruises The Insignia.

… including a spa, gym, art area, putting green, and casino.

Oceania Cruises The putting green on the Insignia.

There’s even the obligatory cruise pool deck.

Oceania Cruises The pool deck on the Insignia.

Prices for the 180-day journey started at $US41,600 for a stay in the inside stateroom.

Oceania Cruises The Insignia.

This cost then jumped up to $US155,600 for the owner’s suite.

Oceania Cruises The owner’s suite on the Insignia.

These prices can go up even further for those looking to cruise over 180 days.

Oceania Cruises The pool deck on Insignia.

The inside stateroom sits at 160 square-feet, while the owner’s suite spans almost 1,000 square-feet.

Oceania Cruises The casino on the Insignia.

“The response to our epic 2023 around the world voyage clearly illustrates the enthusiasm that experienced travellers have for immersive and memorable travel experiences,” Binder said in a statement.

Oceania Cruises The Insignia in the Caribbean.

