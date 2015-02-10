HOUSE OF THE DAY: Custom-built oceanfront Palm Beach mansion with a 50-foot pool lists for $47 Million

A custom-built mansion in the ultra-exclusive millionaire’s enclave of Palm Beach just listed for $US47 million.
British businessman Lord Anthony Jacobs built the house after he bought the property in 1995 for $US4.15 million and bulldozed the existing house, the Wall Street Journal reported.
In its place, he built a 13,000-square-foot monument to Mediterranean architecture.
Paulette and Dana Koch of the
Corcoran Group have the listing.
Welcome to the waterfront mansion at 100 Casa Bendita in Palm Beach, Florida. It boasts an impressive 200 feet of ocean frontage.
Insider, the foyer impresses with details like a grand chandelier, custom tiling, and a eye-catching domed ceiling.
The son of the previous owners remembers that his father had 'always dreamt of building a house from scratch,' which is one the reasons for the lavish custom detailing throughout the house.
The huge master bedroom has oceanfront views. Five other bedrooms fill the mansion's 13,000 square feet.
The other five and a half bathrooms are just as lavish, but this one is especially unique, with colourful tiling and a ginormous stone sink.
A secluded outdoor patio area with a 50-foot-long pool allows you sit out of the sun while still breathing the salty air.
The home's Mediterranean style perhaps matches best with its European roots in this poolside open-air covered patio area.
Another patio area has uninterrupted views of the ocean, with plenty of room for a table and chairs so you can dine while looking out to sea.
