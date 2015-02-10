HOUSE OF THE DAY: Custom-built oceanfront Palm Beach mansion with a 50-foot pool lists for $47 Million

Dennis Green
A custom-built mansion in the ultra-exclusive millionaire’s enclave of Palm Beach just listed for $US47 million.

British businessman Lord Anthony Jacobs built the house after he bought the property in 1995 for $US4.15 million and bulldozed the existing house, the Wall Street Journal reported.

In its place, he built a 13,000-square-foot monument to Mediterranean architecture.

Paulette and Dana Koch of the
Corcoran Group have the listing.

Welcome to the waterfront mansion at 100 Casa Bendita in Palm Beach, Florida. It boasts an impressive 200 feet of ocean frontage.

As you enter the mansion, the Mediterranean-styling is immediately apparent.

Spectacularly ornate fountains, stone archways, and wrought iron gates greet you.

Insider, the foyer impresses with details like a grand chandelier, custom tiling, and a eye-catching domed ceiling.

The theme of archways and iron gates continues in here, with matching candelabras and chandeliers.

The living room features a custom carved stone fireplace and a custom carved wooden ceiling.

The son of the previous owners remembers that his father had 'always dreamt of building a house from scratch,' which is one the reasons for the lavish custom detailing throughout the house.

Source: Wall Street Journal

And the custom detailing never stops! Custom cabinetry lines the kitchen spacious kitchen.

A beautiful Mediterranean-inspired mural overlooks the formal dining room.

A diagonal coffered ceiling ticks another box on the 'dream custom ceilings' checklist.

And a home of this size wouldn't be complete without a formal library.

The huge master bedroom has oceanfront views. Five other bedrooms fill the mansion's 13,000 square feet.

Its adjoining bathroom continues the Mediterranean theme.

The other five and a half bathrooms are just as lavish, but this one is especially unique, with colourful tiling and a ginormous stone sink.

A secluded outdoor patio area with a 50-foot-long pool allows you sit out of the sun while still breathing the salty air.

The home's Mediterranean style perhaps matches best with its European roots in this poolside open-air covered patio area.

The 50-foot pool is outfitted with 'shimmering glass tiles.'

Another patio area has uninterrupted views of the ocean, with plenty of room for a table and chairs so you can dine while looking out to sea.

Behind the home, the views of the Atlantic Ocean are stunning.

Who wouldn't want to live here?

Looking for a mansion somewhere a little more urban?

Not even a virtually staged dining room table can take away from this home's beauty.

