HOUSE OF THE DAY: Hedge-Fund Tycoon Finally Sells His Oceanfront Hamptons Estate For $US16 Million

Hedge-fund manager Scott Bommer (who is known for flipping homes in the Hamptons) has finally sold his historic oceanfront estate in Southampton for $US16 million, according to Curbed Hamptons.
Bommer originally put the house on the market in September of 2013 for $US25 million, but has since had to lower the price multiple times. According to Southampton Village Real Estate, the final price was $US16 million — a staggering $US9 million and 20% below Bommer’s asking price.
The historic beach house, known as the Halcyon Lodge, was once a part of the Henry Ford estate.
In 1946, Mr. and Mrs. Henry Ford II commissioned the famous architect Phillip Johnson — known for building The Glass House — to build a one story glass wing addition to the estate.
The home sits on 1.5 acres of land with 142 feet of oceanfront. Inside there are eight bedrooms, six baths, a heated pool, and even has a three-bedroom carriage house for guests.
Built in the early 1900s, this historic beach house is one of Southampton's original cottage colony homes.
Architect Phillip Johnson built an incredible modern glass addition to the estate for Mr. and Mrs. Henry Ford II.
There is even a three bedroom carriage house that could host all your friends who come to visit your amazing Oceanside home.
