HOUSE OF THE DAY: Hedge-Fund Tycoon Finally Sells His Oceanfront Hamptons Estate For $US16 Million

Hedge-fund manager Scott Bommer (who is known for flipping homes in the Hamptons) has finally sold his historic oceanfront estate in Southampton for $US16 million, according to Curbed Hamptons.

Bommer originally put the house on the market in September of 2013 for $US25 million, but has since had to lower the price multiple times. According to Southampton Village Real Estate, the final price was $US16 million — a staggering $US9 million and 20% below Bommer’s asking price.

The historic beach house, known as the Halcyon Lodge, was once a part of the Henry Ford estate.

In 1946, Mr. and Mrs. Henry Ford II commissioned the famous architect Phillip Johnson — known for building The Glass House — to build a one story glass wing addition to the estate.

The home sits on 1.5 acres of land with 142 feet of oceanfront. Inside there are eight bedrooms, six baths, a heated pool, and even has a three-bedroom carriage house for guests.

