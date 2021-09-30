Search

Award-winning photos taken in the ocean capture the beauty and wonder of the underwater world

Monica Humphries
Hannah Le Leu’s award-winning photo of a green sea turtle hatchling. Hannah Le Leu/Ocean Photography Awards
These award-winning images from the 2021 Ocean Photography Awards capture the mystery of the underwater world. Aimee Jan’s photo of a turtle surrounded by glass fish was the contest’s winner.
A green turtle, surrounded by glass fish.
A green turtle, surrounded by glass fish in Ningaloo Reef, Australia. Aimee Jan/Ocean Photography Awards
The competition’s runner-up was Henley Spiers, who captured this energetic image of diving gannets, a type of seabird.
“Diving in amidst the barrage of gannets, I witness the violent synchronicity of these impressive seabirds as they embark on fishing dives,” says photographer Henley Spiers. “They hit the water at 60mph (97km/h), an impact they can only withstand thanks to specially evolved air sacs in the head and chest. The bird’s agility transfers from air to sea where it also swims with incredible speed.” Isle of Noss, Shetland, UK
Henley Spiers caught this photo of seabirds as they embark on fishing dives in the Shetland Islands, Scotland. Henley Spiers/Ocean Photography Awards
Third place in the overall contest went to Matty Smith for his image of a hawksbill turtle hatchling heading out to sea. The turtle was just a few minutes old, according to Smith’s caption on the contest website.
“A hawksbill turtle hatchling just 3.5cm long and a few minutes old takes its first swim,” says photographer Matty Smith. “It had emerged from an egg just minutes earlier with approximately 100 of its siblings. They quickly made their way into the ocean to disperse as rapidly as they could and avoid predation from birds and fish. I had to work quickly for this shot.” Lissenung Island, Papua New Guinea
A hawksbill sea turtle heads out to sea for the first time in Papua New Guinea. Matty Smith/Ocean Photography Awards
In the adventure photographer of the year category, Ben Thouard was awarded first place for an action-packed photo of a surfer in Tahiti.
Surfer Matahi Drollet catches a wave known as Teahupo’o in Tahiti.
Surfer Matahi Drollet catches a wave known as Teahupo’o in Tahiti. Ben Thouard/Ocean Photography Awards
Thouard also placed second in the same category with this image, which has a unique, low-angle shot.
A wave known as Teahupo’o, as seen from below.
A wave known as Teahupo’o, as seen from below. Ben Thouard /Ocean Photography Awards
Sebastien Pontoizeau’s image of a free diver and a humpback whale placed third in the adventure photographer of the year category.
A freediver duck dives to capture a photograph of a humpback whale.
A freediver duck-dives to capture a photograph of a humpback whale. Sebastien Pontoizeau/Ocean Photography Awards
There was only one winner in the community choice category, and it was Phil de Glanville for this image of surfer Jack Robinson in Western Australia.
Surfer Jack Robinson rides the famous break known as ‘The Right’, home to some of the heaviest waves in the world.
Surfer Jack Robinson rides waves off the coast of Western Australia. Phil de Glanville /Ocean Photography Awards
Stefan Christmann’s impressive penguin photo collection, including this image of two emperor penguin fathers, earned the photographer the collective portfolio award.
Two emperor penguin fathers meet on the sea ice, showing their offspring.
Two emperor penguin fathers meet on the sea ice, showing their offspring. Stefan Christmann/Ocean Photography Awards
Runner-up for the collective portfolio award was Matty Smith for his photographs of colorful marine animals, including this image of a striate anglerfish.
The striate anglerfish is a master of disguise with a monstrous appetite.
A striate anglerfish, captured by Matty Smith. Matty Smith/Ocean Photography Awards
Finally, Alex Kydd earned the third spot in the collective portfolio award with a series of images they took off the coast of Western Australia and West Papua, Indonesia.
A whale shark swimming in the blue on the Ningaloo Reef, Western Australia.
A whale shark swimming in the blue on the Ningaloo Reef, Western Australia. Alex Kydd/Ocean Photography Awards
Kerim Sabuncuoglu won in the conservation photographer of the year for this heart-wrenching image of a dead moray eel on a fishing line.
A dead moray eel on an abandoned fishing line.
A dead moray eel on an abandoned fishing line. Kerim Sabuncuoglu/Ocean Photography Awards
Second-place in the category also features the tragic outcome of fishing line. Galice Hoarau snapped this image of a seagull caught on a ghost fishing line in Norway.
A gull caught on a ghost fishing line.
A gull caught on a ghost fishing line. Galice Hoarau/Ocean Photography Awards
This image of a nautilus – a type of marine mollusk – floating with a piece of trash earned Steven Kovacs third place in the conservation photographer of the year category.
A female paper nautilus drifts along on a piece of trash.
A female paper nautilus drifts along on a piece of trash in Anilao, Philippines. Steven Kovacs/Ocean Photography Awards
Martin Broen won the award for exploration photographer of the year with this photo of an underwater cave in Quintana Roo, Mexico.
Speleothems cast long shadows at cenote Dos Pisos in Quintana Roo, Mexico.
Speleothems cast long shadows at cenote Dos Pisos in Quintana Roo, Mexico. Martin Broen/Ocean Photography Awards
Kovacs was also a runner-up for the exploration photographer of the year category with this image of a rare, deep-water eel larva.
A rare deep water cusk eel larva spotted in Florida.
A rare deep-water cusk eel larva spotted in Florida. Steven Kovacs/Ocean Photography Awards
Smith’s detailed portrait of a squid earned him third place in the exploration photographer of the year category.
A portrait of a squid.
A portrait of a squid. Matty Smith/Ocean Photography Awards
For the first time, the competition added a “female fifty fathoms” award, designed to celebrate women photographers. Renee Capozzola won first place with her portfolio of work, including this image of a blacktip reef shark.
A lone blacktip reef shark lines up its dorsal fin with the setting sun in Moorea, French Polynesia.
A lone blacktip reef shark lines up its dorsal fin with the setting sun in Moorea, French Polynesia. Renee Capozzola/Ocean Photography Awards
Jan, who won the overall contest, came in second place in the female fifty fathoms category with her image of a solitary manta ray feeding off the coast of Western Australia.
A manta ray feeds in calm waters.
A manta ray feeds in calm waters. Aimee Jan/Ocean Photography Awards
A breathtaking image of a leopard shark by Emily Ledwidge placed third in the female fifty fathoms category.
A leopard shark slowly swims away on the Ningaloo Reef.
A leopard shark slowly swims away on the Ningaloo Reef. Emily Ledwidge/Ocean Photography Awards
Hannah Le Leu was deemed the young photographer of the year for her image of a green sea turtle hatchling bobbing in the ocean.
A green sea turtle hatchling cautiously surfaces for air, to a sky full of hungry birds.
A green sea turtle hatchling cautiously surfaces for air. Hannah Le Leu/Ocean Photography Awards
Jack McKee earned second place in the same category for a whimsical image of a juvenile flying fish.
A juvenile flying fish, photographed from below.
A juvenile flying fish, photographed from below in Australia. Jack McKee/Ocean Photography Awards
Finally, an image of two gray whales and their perfect poses earned Mikayla Jones third place in the young photographer of the year category.
Two gray whales seemingly pose for the camera.
Two gray whales looked like they were posing for Mikayla Jones’ photo. Mikayla Jones/Ocean Photography Awards
