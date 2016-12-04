Most garbage floating in the ocean gathers in these 5 giant patches

Trash from all over the world collects in the world’s oceans. Eventually, most of it ends up in one of five known major swirling patches of garbage. These are known as the five gyres.

For the past 35 years, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration scientists have released buoys into the sea to track ocean current. In this visualisation, they use the data from these buoys to show just how these garbage gyres form.

