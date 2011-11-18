Occupy Wall Street's Planning A Big Party At Mayor Bloomberg's House On Sunday

Photo: Lisa Du, Business Insider

It’s called “Occupy Bloomberg’s Mansion Drum Circle Protest And Love-In Art Show,” and it will take place this Sunday at 2:00 PM, in front of Mayor Bloomberg’s massive mansion on 17 East 79th Street, and should stretch to Central Park.The party is slated to last for 24 hours.



We got a call about the event from John Penley, the organiser, who also headed last week’s Occupy Wall Street concert.

He’s planned protests in front of the Mayor’s home before — last time, he landed on Page Six for his Pot Protest, after inviting Bloomberg himself to enjoy a puff.

And though this time around the protest is about something more gloomy than marijuana legislation, Penley still wants it to be a party:

“We know that people are getting beaten up, and we don’t want people to get arrested. We just want everyone to have a party and relax.”

Attendees are invited to bring refreshments and musical instruments of all kinds. Penley also plans to set up an art show on the 79th Street Central Park wall.

If you stay late enough, you might also see some fire dancers.

