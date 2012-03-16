Here's The Sad State Of Occupy Wall Street's Finances, By The Numbers

Occupy Wall Street burst onto the scene six months ago with boundless energy, railing against corporate greed and unbridled capitalism in New York City’s Zuccotti Park. But it appears the group is running up against the cold hard reality of economics: With donations ebbing, the group reports that it’s in dire financial straits. Here, a guide to Occupy Wall Street’s shaky finances:$737,000 
Total amount Occupy Wall Street has raised since its inception six months ago

$44,828 
Amount it currently has in its general fund


Weeks before Occupy Wall Street goes broke, according to its leaders

$20,000 
Donations per day in the fall of 2011

$3,104 
Donations for the two-week period ending March 10 

$6,660 
Kitchen costs for the week ending March 7

$55,000 
Total amount spent printing fliers, T-shirts, and documents

$45,000 
Amount spent on New York subway MetroCards

$6,000 
Tea and herbs

$200 
Tobacco, rolling papers

$9,900 
Legal costs, including bail money

$9,000 
Amount set aside in a special fund to bail out protesters in the future

