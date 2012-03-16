Here's The Sad State Of Occupy Wall Street's Finances, By The Numbers

Photo: JoeInSouthernCA | Flickr

Occupy Wall Street burst onto the scene six months ago with boundless energy, railing against corporate greed and unbridled capitalism in New York City’s Zuccotti Park. But it appears the group is running up against the cold hard reality of economics: With donations ebbing, the group reports that it’s in dire financial straits. Here, a guide to Occupy Wall Street’s shaky finances:$737,000

Total amount Occupy Wall Street has raised since its inception six months ago



$44,828

Amount it currently has in its general fund

3

Weeks before Occupy Wall Street goes broke, according to its leaders

$20,000

Donations per day in the fall of 2011

$3,104

Donations for the two-week period ending March 10

$6,660

Kitchen costs for the week ending March 7

$55,000

Total amount spent printing fliers, T-shirts, and documents

$45,000

Amount spent on New York subway MetroCards

$6,000

Tea and herbs

$200

Tobacco, rolling papers

$9,900

Legal costs, including bail money

$9,000

Amount set aside in a special fund to bail out protesters in the future

This post originally appeared at The Week.

