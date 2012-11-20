Occupy Wall Street Is Giving People Some Shady Financial Advice

In one of the shadier entries in the manifesto, OWS details a hit-and-run plan to default on payday loans that is so crazy even they call it 'high-risk.' (Note: That is because it's illegal.)

Here it is, verbatim:

1. Take out a loan with an online payday lender. Create a new email address and obtain a prepaid cell phone; use that information on the application. For extra protection, use a computer at the library. If there is a call centre that wants to talk to you, get someone else to speak since they might record your voice.

2. When you sign up for a payday loan, you enter into an agreement between yourself and the provider that they have the right to take money from your bank account or charge your debit card automatically when your due date arrives. Only give them the right to one specific bank account or debit card.

3. Wait until they decide to debit you. Then call them up, ask why you were charged and tell them that you never filled out this application for a loan. Granted, this argument is more difficult if you used a payday loan before; you want to make it seem as if your financial situation is good enough that you don't need one.

4. If you keep fighting, they will refund you. Fraud happens all the time on the internet, so your claims are perfectly plausible. If they persist, say that you're going to call the relevant regulatory agencies. Many times they will cave in because most online payday loan companies do not want to get the government involved.

If this works, then you're in the clear! You get free money, your credit score is unharmed and debt collectors will not harass you. However, payday loan providers might not believe you and keep charging you the outrageous rates.

To default: If you choose to pay via bank account transfers, then move all of your funds from that bank account to other accounts. If you choose to pay via debit card, then cancel the debit card.The most annoying thing is that you'll have to deal with debt collectors. This is why it is essential that you don't supply your actual phone number or email address; that way, they'll just send you direct mail, which you can always throw away. If they have your actual phone number or email address, they will harass you to no end, in which case just keep ignoring them. They are trained liars.