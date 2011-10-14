Occupy Wall Streeters Tried To Interrupt Mayor Bloomberg's Dinner At Cipriani Last Night

Photo: Julia La Roche for Business Insider

The Occupy Wall Street demonstrators marched last night to Cipriani on William and Wall where Mayor Michael Bloomberg was supposedly having dinner.”Do you duty! Do your duty!” the massive crowed chanted as people from the restaurant’s balcony looked down, while sipping their cocktails.



Bloomberg was not on the balcony. We haven’t been able to confirm if he was actually in the restaurant.

Meanwhile, across the street where the protesters were gathered in front of the Museum of American Finance, Abby Joseph Cohen, the senior U.S. investment strategist at Goldman Sachs, had just finished giving a lecture on global economic outlook.

No one seemed to know she was in the area.

The reason the protesters are even more frustrated with Bloomberg is because Friday at 7 a.m. the mayor scheduled a cleanup of their Zuccotti Park headquarters.

The protesters, however, feel as if this will be an eviction from their campsite.

They plan to defend their space beginning at 6 a.m. by forming a human chain to act as a barrier.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.