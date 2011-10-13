Occupy Wall Streeters Are Protesting Jamie Dimon At The Wrong Location

Photo: Vivian Giang

Word of advice for the Occupy Wall Streeters…Pick the right place to protest!



Today the non-violent demonstrators from the Occupy Wall Street movement will convene at 3 p.m. to march to One Chase Manhattan Plaza in Manhattan’s Financial District.

They chose this location because they want to direct their anger and frustration at JPMorgan Chase’s chief executive Jamie Dimon.

Here’s what they want to tell the second-largest U.S. bank’s chief: [via Reuters]

They are demanding that New York state extend a so-called millionaires tax due to expire at the end of the year, saying that more than $400,000 goes back in Dimon’s pocket if the tax is allowed to end.

organisers said they want to tell Dimon that New York needs the extra revenue for “our schools, our subways, our human services, and for new public investments to create jobs and build a more prosperous future for all of us.”

The only problem: That’s not where Dimon will be this afternoon.

If they did their research, they’d realise his office is on Park Avenue.

Originally, the demonstrators scheduled their march for Saturday, which is even worse because no one will be working then anyway.

Duh!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.