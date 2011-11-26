Occupy Wall Street Will Be Protesting At The Egyptian Consulate On Tuesday

Photo: AP Images

Scenes from days of violence in Cairo have not escaped the attention of Occupy Wall Street.And in solidarity with those in the streets on the other side of the world, they’ll be staging a protest outside the Egyptian embassy on Tuesday from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM.



The Occupy Wall Street kitchen is even working on some halal food for the event.

According to organiser John Penley, it’s all because their cause as a global cause, and their movement as a global movement:

“I just got really angry watching it all…There’s a small percentage of Occupiers that only care about US economic policy. That bothers me because I see this as a global movement. We have a responsibility to Egypt and the rest of the Middle Eastern companies that are doing what we’re doing but they’re getting shot for doing it.”

Occupy Wall Street had previously considered using some of the $631,000 it’s collected to send some members over to Egypt to supervise the elections. Ultimately, they instead decided to try to create a system that would make it possible for Egyptian protesters to live stream video from their cell-phones.

Here in NYC, I spoke to Imam Baki, a member of the Islamic leadership council. He said that he and the other members of his group would be rallying Muslims from around New York City to attend the event.

“The Muslim community is still in the embryonic stage of its activism,” he told me. “When we hear about what’s happening in Ey pt where people are being denied their right to self-determination, as a democratic society, we must make the choice to support them…They (Egypt) showed us the power of the people when they stand together.”

