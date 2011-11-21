Wait, Some Of The Occupy Wall Streeters Have Money?

Photo: Robert Johnson — Business Insider

After last week’s midnight police raid that cleared out Occupy Wall Street’s Zuccotti Park headquarters, many of the protesters scrambled to find shelter in churches. However, a few of the protesters got help from one of the wealthier members in their movement, and cozied up on Egyptian cotton sheets and goose down pillows at the luxurious W Hotel on Washington Street, Candice Giove from the New York Post reports.



From the Post:

The $700-per-night W Hotel Downtown last week hosted both Peter Dutro, one of a select few OWS members on the…finance committee, and Brad Spitzer, a California-based analyst who not only secretly took part in protests during a week-long business trip but offered shelter to protesters in his swanky platinum-card room.

Unnamed hotel sources told the Post that Spitzer, who works for Deloitte, provided shelter to some of the Occupy Wall Streeters.

When confronted by the paper, Spitzer denied those claims telling them he allowed one of his blogger friends to wash up in his room.

Dutro, a member of the exclusive finance committee who lives in Brooklyn and works as a tattoo artist, checked in a $500 a night room at the swanky hotel on Wednesday night after the park was cleared out, the Post reported.

According to The Post, he chose the hotel because of its convenient location.

