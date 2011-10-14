'Saturday Night Live' Actress Victoria Jackson Shows Up At Occupy Wall Street To Rail On Poor People And Call Obama A Marxist (VIDEO)

Celebrity sightings are half the fun of Occupy Wall Street.
Most of the stars are on hand to support protestors, not wag a finger in their face.
Former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Victoria Jackson is bucking that trend — she came by to get into a shouting match with some Occupants.
Her main talking points: President Obama is a Marxist, and poor people don’t create jobs (slackers!). Oh, and “some Muslims” flew into the Twin Towers.
We doubt most of these young people recognised Jackson as anyone other than a crazy woman with a still-crazier voice.
Video below.
