Photo: Havoc on the Hill

Not sure what’s going on with the Occupy Wall Street Protests?You’re not alone.



Thankfully, the blog Havoc on the Hill has explained the movement in comic strip form— from its inception to where it stands today — complete with easy to follow pictures and snarky captions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.