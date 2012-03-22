Occupy Wall Street Taunted Cops With doughnuts On A String While They Got Kicked Out Of Union Square Last Night

We thought Occupy Wall Street moving to Union Square would turn into an interesting game of chase. What we didn’t know is that there would be an element of slap stick comedy involved as well.



Last night, the police cleared protesters out of the south of the park just after midnight (city parks officially close at 1 am, though Union Square usually stays pretty lively throughout the night). Gothamist reports that six people were arrested and one woman even went into labour.

The protesters stayed behind police lines until at least 3 am and promised to return when the park reopened at 6 am. As they waited, one man taunted police with a doughnut on a string. Check out the pics (from @JoeyBoots twitter account) below:

Photo: Twitter, JoeyBoots

Photo: Twitter, JoeyBoots

