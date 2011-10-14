As Bloomberg Plans To Clean Up Zuccotti Park, Occupy Wall Street Protesters Prepare To Multiply Around The City

Not quite this cheery.

Mayor Bloomberg visited Zuccotti Park last night and told the protesters that they would have to leave momentarily on Friday at 7 AM so that the park can be cleaned. After the cleaning, he said they would be allowed to return.And as we expected, Occupy Wall Street is not buying that. Our sources say that group “leaders” (though they shun that word) are in emergency mode trying to figure out what they will do when the cleaners arrive.



Lucky Kafanov, a Russia Today reporter on the scene tweeted that the protesters planned to make a human chain around the park. We haven’t confirmed that, but the tweet is below:

Meanwhile, around the city, the protesters are still protesting. If they’re not Occupy Wall Street, then they are groups that have voiced solidarity with the movement and cooperated with them in the past.

Beyond May 12th, and a number of New York progressive organisations that were also involved in Tuesday’s Millionaires March on the Upper Easy Side, spent the morning having an “Austerity Breakfast” at Tiffany. They provided examples of what public services could be bought for the price of Tiffany’s jewelry.

For a $20k bracelet, we can provide X number of kids with after school programs for a year.

For a $6,000 watch, we can provide X seniors with meals.

For a $25k necklace, we can provide X youth with summer employment.

Later today, the Occupy Wall Streeters will be rallying outside of Kings County Courthouse in Brooklyn, to protest foreclosures.

From the sounds of it, they want to make that a weekly thing.

