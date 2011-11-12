Occupy Wall Street Intends To Shut Down The New York Stock Exchange

Photo: YouTube

To celebrate the movement’s two-month birthday, Occupy Wall Street members are planning to shut down the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, November 17.Daniel Massey at Crain’s reports the NYSE move is just one in a series of events he found on the groups Facebook page that went live on Friday, November 11.



He writes that the page states, “Join Occupy Wall Street and 99%ers from across the country as we shut down the stock market by throwing a block party the 1% will never forget.”

From Crain’s:

The page says that a “People’s Bell” will ring out instead, and outlines plans for a street carnival in which protesters “rebuild and celebrate the neighborhoods that the Wall Street economy has destroyed.” The action is expected to focus on housing, food, the environment, health care and education, with people from communities telling their stories and protesters constructing monuments to signify the rebuilding of neighborhoods.

A NYSE spokesman declined to comment. The NYPD did not immediately comment. A spokeswoman for Mayor Michael Bloomberg referred to comments the mayor made when protesters recently took over the port in Oakland. “They have a right to do that,” Mr. Bloomberg said, “but people that don’t want to protest have a right to be able to assemble.”

The NYSE event is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. and will lead to events around the city, concluding in Foley Square with a march to the Brooklyn Bridge.

Part of a country-wide series of events scheduled for the same day, the march will focus on unemployment and the need to extend the ‘millionaires-tax.’

