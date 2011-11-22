This Occupy Wall Streeter Has Been Spreading The Message From Jail

Photo: Robert Johnson — Business Insider

Whenever we head to an Occupy Wall Street protest we talk to anyone who is willing to share their story— you really never know what someone is going to say or what kind of connections you’ll make.On Sunday, at Occupy Wall Street’s Occupy Bloomberg party, a major light bulb turned on while we were talking to Wes Trexler, a protester originally from West Virginia.



He was telling us the story of how he was arrested for the first time while protesting for Occupy Wall Street. It was interesting, but we really tuned in when he started talking about what he was doing while he was in jail.

“Thank you NYPD,” he said. “The kids in lock up need to hear about the Constitution. They don’t know about probable cause and they don’t know their rights.”

And a lot of them don’t know about Occupy Wall Street either. But whenever an occupier goes to jail they try to change that. They tell their cellmates about the movement, what it would do for them, and how they can get involved when they get out.

This is certainly something to think about.

