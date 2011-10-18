Now Occupy Wall Street Is Going To Protest This 'Shopping Mall For The Rich'

Sotheby’s HQ on York Ave

Occupy Wall Street, which has been taking place in Manhattan’s Financial District and spreading nationwide for the past month, is turning its focus to the Upper East Side again.The demonstrators are planning a rally this week outside of Sotheby’s headquarters on York Avenue.



“At Sotheby’s — a shopping mall for the rich — Occupy Wall Street has already disrupted their auctions,” a protester said at the General Assembly meeting this weekend at Washington Square Park.

There’s a demonstration at Sotheby’s scheduled for Thursday at 1:30 p.m, he told the crowd.

We’re not sure how effective they will be in interrupting the auction. The only auction scheduled for that day is “The Library of an English Bibliophile, Part II,” which is happening at 10:30 a.m.

Still, maybe it’s “symbolic” just like the time the protesters marched to a Chase retail branch to express their frustration at JPMorgan’s chief executive Jamie Dimon, instead of his office.

