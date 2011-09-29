Second Wall Street Pepper-Spray Video Has Prompted An NYPD Probe

Photo: YouTube

Detective Inspector Anthony (Tony Baloney) Bologna’s unprovoked pepper-spray discharge, and the huge public outcry have prompted an internal investigation by the NYPD.Saturday’s video of a New York City police officer pepper-spraying Occupy Wall Street protesters irritated the hacking group Anonymous so much that they dug up his name and contact information and posted it online.



Bologna appears to violate department policy by spraying female protesters without provocation and then again by walking away and failing to provide medical attention to his victims.

The Daily Kos posted this second video showing Bologna spraying a videographer attempting to document “several unexplained arrests” happening in the background (via gothamist).

This second attack hits a nearby officer in the arm and chest, the camera, and a bystander. The bottom video is slowed down to where it’s possible to see the stream of peeper-spray directed at the cameraman.

While an investigation has been initiated, NYPD Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly said he’s sceptical the videos show the “whole story”.

“In my experience, proponents of a certain position would show you just what they want to show you,” Kelly told the Daily News. “Hopefully, [probers] will look at the totality of the information that they will gather.”

Kelly was irate that Bologna’s personal information was posted online.

“It’s a terrible practice, just horrendous,” Kelly said. “Try to intimidate, putting the names of children, where children go to school – it’s totally inappropriate, despicable.”

