Today is the one year anniversary of Occupy Wall Street, and organisers have a big day of demonstrations and marches and swarms planned.



You can download the full plans for the marches here, but the following two pages give you the gist of what’s going to go down. For those working in the Financial District, best to plan accordingly.

