Looks Like The NYPD Is Worried About 'Occupy' Protesters Storming The Manhattan Bridge

The NYPD is apparently not taking any chances with the Occupy Wall St. protesters taking over any bridge today.



The protesters have said they are planning a march from Foley Sq in Lower Manhattan to the Brooklyn Bridge (which they famously occupied last month) this evening.

However, I spotted these signs on the entry way to the Manhattan Bridge when I came in from Brooklyn this morning. I bike over the Manhattan Bridge every day and this is the first day I’ve seen these. (You can’t see it in these pictures but the intesection had a heavy police presence, which is also unusual.)

The Manhattan bridge is north of the Brooklyn Bridge, but it seems like the NYPD is not taking any chances, or at least is putting the Occupiers on early notice that there will be zero tolerance for any more protests that shut down the bridges.

