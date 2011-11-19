Why Occupy Wall Street Is MUCH Bigger Than The Freaks You See On TV

Photo: Robert Johnson

Having spent some time with Occupy Wall Street protesters it’s clear that the people we take pictures of and report on are not the heart of this movement.They say outrageous things, make for great copy, and clearly, have nothing better to do than spend their days in the streets supporting something.



This says nothing against them. Most are young, and for whatever reason failed to put the enthusiasm and drive into their own lives that motivates them now. Of course, some are straight trouble and just pissed off by bad decisions and unfortunate circumstances.

But they are not what drives this movement.

What will keep the Occupy movement alive without a camp and through the winter months is a deep and unsettling discontent among Americans. And where some see fault with the fact that Occupy Wall Street doesn’t have one fixed demand— in this case, it’s an asset. It means anyone can identify with the many things the Occupiers are upset about. It means that the cause has a huge base.

The Occupiers on the news are the most flamboyant and outspoken folks in a group of very outspoken and flamboyant people. They strive for photo ops and brag about how many reporters they speak to.

There’s nothing wrong with any of this, because the fact that so many different types of people stand behind the movement speaks directly to its strength.

And now that the camps are empty and no one has to worry about running them, perhaps the Occupy movement can get on with the business it set about addressing: Inequality, security for Americans, and a little accountability in Washington.

Occupy Wall Street says yesterday’s events and marches were a success because they shut down street corners. No, yesterday was a success because crowds swelled in the morning before people went to work, people stopped what they were doing at work to watch and listen, and then crowds swelled even more after protesters left the office to take to the streets.

This is not a fringe movement. When a middle schooler can take the microphone last night in Foley Square to speak out against the cuts in her after school programs, even the most obtuse among us can understand.

