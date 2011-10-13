PHOTOS: Occupy Wall Street Storms The Upper East Side

©GeneTaylor 2011

Yesterday, Occupy Wall Street, in conjunction with a number of New York City progressive advocacy organisations, took a walk through the Upper East Side to visit some of the richest businessmen in the city.The marchers started on the southeast corner of Central Park, and moved northeast to the homes of Rupert Murdoch, David Koch, Howard Milstein, Jamie Dimon, and John Paulson.



At each stop, a speaker used the human microphone to explain who each homeowner was, how much money they had, and what exactly they did that the protesters should be so upset about.

The march started around 12:30 PM and lasted til around 4 PM. And as you can imagine, there were cops everywhere.

The pictures were taken by photographer Gene Taylor, who graciously let us run his pictures. His personal page is here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.