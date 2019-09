Today marks the one year anniversary of the Occupy Wall Street movement.



Right now protesters are outside of Goldman Sachs 200 West Street offices.

Watch the livestream video below.



Here’s a photo of a demonstrator sitting in front of Goldman Tweeted by @gyemfuzkj.

Photo: http://twitter.yfrog.com/gyemfuzkj

Live Video streaming by Ustream

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.